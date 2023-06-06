LUMBERTON — Lumberton High School will offer summer youth camps for football and softball players in the coming weeks, while Fairmont will host a football and cheerleading camp.

Lumberton will host the Next Level Showcase football camp on June 24. Group 1, which includes defensive lineman, offensive linemen and kickers, will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; group 2, which includes quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs, defensive backs and linebackers, will be from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Registration is $25 and the camp is open to sixth, seventh and eighth graders.

Campers will receive position-specific coaching from college-level talent. Drills will include the 40-yard dash, 5-10-5, broad jump and med ball toss.

Tim Worley, a Lumberton alumnus who played running back in the NFL, will be the camp’s guest speaker.

Also on June 24, Fairmont will host the Jordan Waters Youth Cheer & Football Camp. The camp is free and will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, with registration opening at 9 a.m.

The camp is open to first-graders to rising seniors. Former Duke running back Jordan Waters, a Fairmont alumnus, will lead the football instruction, while former Wake Forest cheerleader Mahlea Hunt, from Purnell Swett, will lead the cheerleading camp.

For more information, contact Tonya Fleming at [email protected].

LHS Softball Camp will be held from from June 27-29 from 9 a.m. to noon each day. The camp is open to ages 7-15 and costs $60. More information and flyers are available in the LHS main office.