TORONTO — After playing last week at the site of his one PGA Tour victory, this week Fairmont native William McGirt will play in an event where he earned two of his three runner-up finishes on Tour.

McGirt is in the field for the RBC Canadian Open, which is being played at Oakdale Country Club in Toronto.

In Thursday’s opening round, McGirt will tee off at 8:28 a.m. ET on hole No. 1, paired with Vince Whaley and Roger Sloan. The trio will start on the 10th hole at 1:43 p.m. in the second round Friday.

McGirt was the third alternate when the initial tournament field was announced on Friday, but was in the field by Saturday as other players withdrew.

McGirt missed the cut at last week’s Memorial Tournament, the fourth missed cut in his last five starts; he is currently ranked 197th in the FedExCup standings for the 2022-23 season.

“I really didn’t play that poorly last week,” McGirt told The Robesonian. “I drove it in the rough a few times and had to pay the price by chipping out. The rough was as deep and thick as I’ve ever seen it. With the lack of rain for the last few weeks, combined with the very low humidity, the course dried out quickly. It was playable until about 11 o’clock every day and then it became a brick and very tough to hold greens.”

McGirt finished tied for second in the Canadian Open in both 2012 and 2013. In eight Canadian Open starts, McGirt has seven made cuts and one withdrawal; outside of the two second-place finishes his best finish is a tie for 25th in 2014. This is his first start in the event since 2018, when he tied for 29th.

Oakdale, a 1926 Stanley Thompson design about 15 miles from downtown Toronto, is hosting the event for the first time.

McGirt also competed in a U.S. Open final qualifier on Monday in Columbus, Ohio, shooting 71-69 to finish four strokes behind the cutoff to transfer to the U.S. Open.

Rory McIlroy, the two-time defending champion of the event, is the highest-ranked player in the Canadian Open field and is the betting favorite. Other favorites include Tyrrell Hatton, Sam Burns and Matthew Fitzpatrick, who will defend his U.S. Open title next week.

PGA Tour, LIV Golf to merge

The golf world was stunned Tuesday when the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf announced a merger into a new commercial entity combining the major forces in pro golf, ending a civil war between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf since the latter’s formation in 2022.

Surprised reactions were not limited to the public, as many players said in media reports or on social media they were in the dark about the merger until learning with the rest of the world Tuesday morning.

After years of anti-LIV rhetoric from the Tour and many of its leading players — and rhetoric against the Saudi government which provides funding for LIV Golf — many players say they feel betrayed, confused, and/or misled by the Tour. McGirt was among them.

“I certainly have a ton of questions,” McGirt, a PGA Tour member since 2011, told The Robesonian. “I’d love to know what happened to make (PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan) do a complete 180. He spent two-plus years trashing everything LIV-related and Saudi-related. All of a sudden he has a massive change of heart? Really?”

Monahan famously stated “has anyone ever had to apologize for being a member of the PGA Tour?” during last year’s RBC Canadian Open, played the same week as LIV’s first event, directed at players joining or considering joining the breakaway league and the controversy surrounding the Saudis’ involvement. Ahead of this year’s RBC Canadian Open, Monahan held a players-only meeting on Tuesday afternoon after the Tour’s announcement earlier in the day.

McGirt says he did not attend the meeting, but joined calls by some players for Monahan to resign as commissioner.

“I agree with the call for Jay to resign and also for the resignation of the executive level staff at the PGA Tour,” McGirt said. “They have lied to players repeatedly. The question is, when were the most lies told? Have they lied to us for the last two-plus years? Was most of what was said today a lie? We don’t know. I can tell you I will never trust a word they ever say to me again. If one of them were to tell me it’s raining, the first thing I would do is go check for myself.”

The merger between the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour, which is based in Europe, and LIV Golf would appear to be trending towards a singular worldwide tour, but McGirt said he does not believe this will be a positive step for professional golf, saying the PGA Tour already has essentially a monopoly on professional golf in the United States.