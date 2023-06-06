With the last week of school underway, summer vacation is just days away.

And football season is just around the corner.

Local teams have concluded their spring practices, with summer workouts soon to begin and August just a couple of months away.

Here is a look at each Robeson County program’s progress through the spring, listed alphabetically.

Fairmont

As first-year Fairmont coach Jeremy Carthen builds relationships with his players, he says the players are also building bonds with each other that will help the team on the field this fall.

“The brotherhood has grown between the guys, and the family environment,” Carthen said. “These guys are going to play for each other. … I wanted to grab the seniors first to grow that relationship and make sure they take charge of the team and make sure the young guys are falling in line, but the young guys came in ready to work and they didn’t have to do much to make sure they fell in line.”

Fairmont finished 2-8 last season; Carthen was hired to lead the Golden Tornadoes in December.

In the months since, Carthen likes what he’s seen in the program.

“I saw a lot of young guys come in the weight room ready to work, a lot of competitiveness between the guys,” Carthen said. “The turnout was something we can work with. The seniors showed a lot of leadership. I’ve seen a culture shift; just learning how we’ll be doing things. A lot of energy on the practice field as well, competing with each other. A lot of fresh faces and a lot of athleticism between the teams.”

Continued growth is Carthen’s goal for the summer months.

“Continuing to grow on what we have already, get more into the playbook to get these guys to understand what we really want to do,” Carthen said. “Like I said, they’re very athletic. Their IQ is high; we’ve really got something to grow on.”

Lumberton

Numbers are up in the Lumberton program after Dennis McFatten took over the head coaching role in January, with 54 players participating in the team’s spring game.

“(The spring game) was pretty much the highlight of them understanding the concept of what we’re trying to do for this year,” McFatten said. “They were able to get down the basic plays that we’re running going into the fall, pretty much the foundation.”

After a winless 2022 campaign, McFatten says the program has focused heavily on the fundamentals in the months since he arrived.

“It’s been a tremendous jump — going back to the basics and just learning football, they’ve picked it up very well and we’re able to capitalize on it,” McFatten said. “We’re always getting better the next day, so those 12 days or so that we were outside, I was thinking they were ready to go out and compete.

McFatten expects the team’s biggest growth to come up front on the offensive and defensive lines. He says a big factor for summer practice will be establishing expectations and accountability as the players continue to get used to the new staff. The Pirates will participate in several 7-on-7 events this summer.

Purnell Swett

Purnell Swett also has a new head coach, but the program has more continuity than Fairmont or Lumberton after promoting assistant Josh Deese to the top role. Deese was, in fact, working on playbook installation before he was even hired as the head coach.

“We didn’t skip a beat,” Deese said. “When I was named the coach, it was business as usual. We continued installing our offense and touching up our defense, just as we’ve been doing all spring, so that didn’t change anything.”

Deese expects the offensive line, led by Jodi Freeman and Caleb Blue Oxendine, and the linebacker unit, with Jim Anderson, Darius Bethea and Charles Wilkes, to be key units for the Rams in the fall.

The team’s dedication, Deese said, is what will help it improve from a 3-7 season last fall.

“They’ve matured a lot,” Deese said. “Just from the dedication standpoint; this spring, we had a lot of guys that didn’t miss a day from March until our last day of spring, our little spring game. That showed dedication and commitment.”

With summer workouts and preseason practice still to go, Deese believes the Rams are already in a good place entering the 2023 season.

“It should be the same as the spring; we’re going to hit the ground running,” Deese said. “We still have a few more pieces to put together for the offense, but for the most part if we had to play a game we’d be ready.”

Red Springs

Tim Ray joined the Red Springs program as head coach last offseason; now, after his first season leading the Red Devils, he’s in a position of much more familiarity as he approaches this spring and summer.

“Last year, I heard this guy can play, this guy might look good with no shoulder pads on, this and that, but it was hard to identify our talent level without seeing it live,” Ray said. “Now, I’ve been with them a year, knowing the kids a whole lot more and knowing how they are and them knowing me, we have a much better handle on reality and who’s who.”

The Red Devils are “a whole lot faster, a whole lot stronger,” than last year, Ray said, and it’s starting to show on the practice field.

The Red Devils finished 1-9 last fall, but the win came in the season finale at Fairmont; Red Springs has carried that momentum throughout the offseason, Ray said.

“There isn’t much talked about anything before the Fairmont game,” Ray said. “That game was the last thing they did, and thinking about moving forward, we’ve been building off that momentum. Guys look more comfortable in our system, you can tell they’re more comfortable, and you can tell our guys are naturally maturing, and our weight room program is starting to show a little bit.”

In addition to his team’s on-field development, Ray looks forward to seeing its character development, including a trip to FCA Team Camp this summer.

St. Pauls

The one Robeson County program that hasn’t had a coaching change in the last 18 months is St. Pauls, where the expectations in the program under Mike Setzer are well-established and understood.

“We had a productive spring,” Setzer said. “I’m really happy with what we’re seeing. Obviously we’ve got puzzle pieces that we’ve got to plug in. I’m pleased about some of the younger guys that are going to have a bigger role this year, and we’re still on the phase of constantly improving, and waiting for other guys to start stepping up.”

The Bulldogs finished 6-4 last season, losing in the first round of the state playoffs after dropping two of their last three in the regular season, a letdown for Robeson County’s most successful program in recent seasons.

“In November, we ended in a fashion we didn’t like; we went through a nasty spell of COVID and the flu and just didn’t play to our potential,” Setzer said. “We’ve seen our kids improve tremendously since November, so we’ve been pleased to see that. … I think people who come out to the games this year will be happy about the product they see, as far as JV and varsity.”

The balance between players enjoying their summer and preparing for the season is important — a “work hard, play hard” mentality, as Setzer put it — before returning to the field.

“We have a set of procedures in place that’s worked for us the last several years,” Setzer said.