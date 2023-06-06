Rams’ Mitchell named Robeson County All-Around Female Athlete of the Year

PEMBROKE — “I like to win.”

Nyla Mitchell described her competitiveness this way — and all three of her coaches from Purnell Swett cited her competitiveness as a big reason why she’s such an impactful player in all three sports she plays.

And she’s won a lot — as part of conference championships in all three sports during her Rams career. Now, as that career ends, the senior has been named Robeson County’s All-Around Female Athlete of the Year by The Robesonian.

“She has an attitude that, some people think she’s mean, but she’s just determined to — she’s competitive,” said William Deese, Purnell Swett’s softball coach and athletic director. “She’s very competitive, and she wants to be the best, and she wants her teams to be the best, and she works hard to be that person to help out.”

Mitchell was part of United-8 Conference championships in basketball the last two seasons, in softball in 2021 and 2022, and paired with three-sport teammate Natalie Evington to win a doubles conference championship last fall. She has been a part of seven total state-playoff victories in basketball and softball.

“Being competitive helped me succeed a lot, just being able to work harder than others and make my work ethic be a little bit better,” Mitchell said. “(It’s) hard work and dedication. Thanks to all my coaches that have pushed me and helped me to succeed throughout my four years of high school.”

No matter what she was playing during her eight combined varsity seasons, that competitive spirit always showed.

“Even in tennis, we would just play games, and she would always have to be first. The same way, when she stepped on the tennis court, she believed she was going to win,” Rams tennis coach David Leek said. “I’ve never seen anybody like her, and that carries on through basketball, through softball. She doesn’t shy away from wanting to be in those tough positions, making the play, making the shot, getting the hit.”

Mitchell has played basketball and softball for many years, and both of those careers will continue collegiately. But it might be her tennis success that best exemplifies her athletic versatility.

Mitchell picked up tennis before her junior year of high school and joined the Rams tennis team, doing so simply to have a relatively laid-back competitive outlet during a season that her other two sports weren’t played.

But she quickly had success, and by her senior campaign this fall — just her second season playing the sport — she and Evington had won the conference title.

“I was looking for tennis to be a sport that was just having fun and not to worry about if I’ve got to compete really hard,” Mitchell said. “Then it became, I got good, and I got more competitive, so it became another sport where I knew I had to succeed in.”

“It was just crazy to watch,” Leek said. “It’s just funny, the number of teams that wanted to call for line judges; it was like ‘I’ve been playing all my life, and you’ve been playing for one or two years, how are you so competitive against me? How are you beating me?’”

A short time later, basketball season began; Mitchell has always been a strong defensive player for the Rams, and earned Robeson County Defensive Player of the Year honors after her senior season, but also expanded her impact on the offensive end.

She averaged 15.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.8 steals per game, helping lead the Rams to a 24-6 season and a third-round state playoff run. Mitchell was part of the team’s loaded senior class that also included Kylie Chavis and Natalie Evington; the program was 25-1 in 2021-22, winning the United-8 Conference championship, and has won the Robeson County Shootout in each of the last two seasons.

“I knew we were losing some players from the last year, so I knew I had to step up and help out Kylie and Nat,” Mitchell said. “The summer, I knew I had to work on my shooting a little bit, just work on my offensive side of the ball, and just being able to help Kylie and Nat and the team succeed.”

“The amount of possessions that we created just by running and playing free, and not slowing down and trying to call plays, helped,” Purnell Swett girls basketball coach Kalen Eddings said. “And then I think Nyla’s shot selection has changed quite a bit; I think this past season she did a better job of not forcing jumpshots and putting the ball on the floor. … And she did a good job of making shots when she was open.”

In softball, Mitchell was the Rams’ offensive catalyst, hitting .500 with four home runs, 13 extra-base hits, 21 RBIs and 22 runs this spring. While the Rams finished 10-14 in 2023, Mitchell was a big part of conference championships and third-round playoff runs in both 2021 and 2022, and the 2022 Robeson County Slugfest title.

“Just learning how to be a role model and a captain for my softball team and knowing that I had to step up big-time this year,” Mitchell said. “We lost some really big players (from last year), so just being able to keep my offensive game good, and leading and helping the other girls, and just becoming the team we became.”

“She sparked us,” Deese said. “She was on the girls at practice, ‘hey, this is what we’re going to do.’ If she was there and she led us, we did well. She’s been a spark plug.”

Mitchell’s success in any of her three sports would have made for a strong high-school career; doing what she did in all three during the same four-year stretch of high school makes it all the more remarkable. She joins former Rams teammate Chloe Locklear as winners of the All-Around Female Athlete of the Year Award, which was established by The Robesonian last year.

“It just goes to show how important that is to be well-rounded,” Eddings said. “We preach a lot of times to kids, and I’m one of them, that it’s important for them to put their time into basketball, and put their heart into basketball, and it’s cool that Nyla’s been able to do that, and tennis and softball, and kind of handle all three. It’s really cool, man. She’s such an inspiration to these young girls that may just be good at a lot of things.”

And success in each of those sports helped the others along the way.

“For tennis, it made my feet faster for basketball. For basketball, my eye coordination made it much easier to see the ball for softball,” Mitchell said. “When I first started (tennis) — softball helped me out a lot, and basketball, moving my feet and connecting with the ball with swinging.”

Mitchell will continue her multi-sport career as she becomes a rare two-sport college athlete in the fall, playing basketball and softball at Fayetteville Tech. She’ll graduate from Purnell Swett next week, where she’s definitely made a mark on the field and courts.

“It’s kind of sad because I’ve got to leave, and for four years it’s been my things I’m doing, playing basketball, softball and tennis,” Mitchell said. “Just leaving it with a good note, that I did make a little impact at Purnell Swett, and encouraging other people, like as a freshman, you can be a varsity starter, and just hoping that it helped other players to come.”

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.