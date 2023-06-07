PEMBROKE — Senior outfielder Christian Jayne cemented himself among a distinguished group of current and former UNC Pembroke student-athletes on Tuesday afternoon when the Fayetteville native earned a spot on the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-America Team.

The Terry Sanford High School product became just the 17th student-athlete in the history of the UNCP athletics department to rake in the award, and just the fourth baseball player to don the crown. Jayne and soccer player Anna Grossheim both picked up the honor during the 2022-23 athletic season — the first time that multiple UNCP student-athletes have been named CSC (formerly CoSIDA) Academic All-Americans since the 2014-15 campaign.

To be nominated, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) at his current institution. Nominated student-athletes must have participated in at least 50 percent of the team’s games at the position listed on the nomination form. In baseball, pitchers must have at least 10.0 innings pitched.

Jayne, who maintained a 3.50 GPA on the way to earning his bachelor’s degree in business management and administration from UNCP in 2021, completed his Master’s of Business Administration (MBA) degree from UNCP last month after posting a 3.80 GPA.

He picked up all-region nods from three different organizations in May and June after compiling a team-best .381 (86-for-226) batting average in 54 starts this season to go along with 31 extra-base hits (six HR) and team-highs in both RBI (59) and runs scored (72, matched school record). He also drew 37 walks and stole 41 bases, while also logging a .482 on-base percentage and a .580 slugging percentage.