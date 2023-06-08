This framed photograph was presented to former Lumberton coach Finley Read during a luncheon honoring the coach Wednesday at Pier 41 Restaurant in Lumberton.

Former Lumberton coach Finley Read, center, takes a picture with a group of his former players at a luncheon honoring the coach Wednesday at Pier 41 Restaurant in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — Fifteen minutes has passed since Grover Truslow’s shrimp and french fries had been placed in front of him at a long table inside Pier 41 Restaurant. None of the food had been touched.

Truslow sat leaning forward in his chair, hanging on every word as his coach spoke, like it was a locker room in 1967 all over again. His assembled teammates each listened just as intently.

Football players from the Lumberton High School class of 1968 reunited Wednesday for a luncheon to honor Finley Read, a former football, baseball and basketball coach for the Pirates.

Now set to turn 90 in the coming months, Finley Read sat with Ruth, his wife of 67 years who taught English at Lumberton High School, and reminisced on the 1967 season with many of its key players.

“It just touches your heart, to know what we went through together and to know how many times I’ve run them up and down the field,” Read said after the luncheon. “I’m sure that sometimes in the shower after practice they probably weren’t too happy with the coaching and might say a word, but my one hope is that somewhere, all of these boys, that I would’ve said something or done something that they thought was worthy enough to pass it on to a child or grandchild.”

Read was an assistant coach when the class of ‘68 played its senior football season in the fall of 1967, under legendary head coach Alton G. “Tunney” Brooks, for whom the Pirates’ stadium is now named. Read later became Lumberton’s head coach from 1971-74, also finding success on the baseball field, which today bears his name. Brooks died in 2012, and was clearly missed at Wednesday’s luncheon.

“Like I told this crowd, your football coach was Alton Brooks; he was the architect of what we did, and I was just the facilitator,” Read said. “Then I became the head coach when he retired for a couple of years.”

The 1967 Pirates finished at 8-2, tied for the ninth-most wins in school history. The only losses came to Scotland and Rockingham, both in close games, before a six-game winning streak ended the season. Finishing in a tie for second in their conference, it came down to a vote of the conference coaches who got the second and final playoff spot, and Dunn was voted into the field — though Read and the players believe that was the result of some behind-the-scenes politics.

“We had a good year,” said Truslow, who played tackle. “We lost two ballgames; our record was 8-2, we lost two games by seven points or less. Very good year for us. Last game of the year was instrumental; we filled the stadium up and beat Clinton 12-7.”

Read said during the luncheon he coached two teams that he thought could have won a state championship; one was in baseball, and the other was the ‘67 football team, which didn’t get a playoff opportunity.

“They had numbers, for one thing,” Read said. “You see how many seniors were on that team. And any team that does well, they tend to love each other, and they did. Back then, if you could see a car with four or five of your football players together, you’d think the going is pretty good.”

Players said Read was a stern coach, but could also be tender in the moments he needed to be. William Gentry, a tackle, remembers Read comforting him when he was crying after a difficult loss to Dunn.

“He came over and hug me, and said ‘yeah William, it’s been a tough night hasn’t it,’” Gentry said. “That was the kind of compassion he had; he was tough, but he knew his players and he had a spiritual sense about what we needed, whether we needed to be yelled at or whether we needed to be spoken to in a quiet, almost whispering way. … He adapted his approach to us based on what he knew each player needed at the time; he just had a knack for being able to recognize that.”

Truslow described Read as a “hard-nosed” coach, but one who was a “man of integrity and meant what he said.”

“He could be hard-nosed. As a young man he looked exactly like Mr. Clean, if you see a picture of him; big, muscular guy, 6-foot-4, no hair whatsoever. Very stern gentleman,” Truslow said. “When he told you something, you knew you actually better obey. … Once he told you something, you believed it.”

And the relationships built with his players were strong.

“I had two sets of children,” Read said during the luncheon. “I had mine, which Ruth took care of during football season, and I had y’all.”

Those bonds didn’t end when the class of ‘68 graduated — they’ve continued over the 55 years since, with the players now in their early 70s.

“Whether we were all-stars or not, he loved us and appreciated us, and equally outside of the football field, basketball court or baseball field, he’s always been interested us and followed us into our education beyond high school, and followed us in our walk through life and has always been interested in how we were doing, what we were doing, how he could help us,” Gentry said. “That’s how he’s lived his life, and we loved and appreciated him, and still do.”

Read also played football at N.C. State, going to Raleigh in 1952 and, after taking a break from the team, finishing his career in the 1958 season; he became a student assistant coach while finishing his degree, before coming to Lumberton in 1960.

Today, Read remains active in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes; he spoke on the organization during the luncheon, and mentioned it multiple times while speaking to The Robesonian.

“Coaches have such an impact on their players, and FCA is one organization that can bring coaches together with the children and we can put role models on the campus in their coaches,” Read said.

The Reads initially retired to a lake home in South Carolina, but several years ago returned to Lumberton, closer to many of his former players and not far from Lumberton High School.

“All of these people of this age, when I talk to them through the years, they all say how fortunate they were to have been raised in Lumberton,” Read said. “I left and came back, but at my age you coudn’t put me anywhere except where I am.”

