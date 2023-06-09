GREENVILLE, S.C. — The good news continued on Thursday for Georgia Page as her hard work in the classroom and on the course paid off when she was named as the Conference Carolinas Scholar-Athlete of the Year, league officials announced.

The scholar-athlete awards, presented by Hudl are awarded annually to one individual in each Conference Carolinas sponsored sport. The Scholar-Athlete of the Year winners are chosen by the Conference Carolinas Student-Athlete Affairs Committee.

To be considered, a student-athlete must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.25 or higher. In addition, the nominees for the award must have been named all-conference in their sport and also chosen academic all-conference.

The announcement marks the second consecutive season that Page has been honored with this prestigious award.

Page, a three-time Conference Carolinas Golfer of the Week, was crowned as the individual medalist at the Barton Intercollegiate on March 14. The Australia native picked up a runner-up finish at the Conference Carolinas Tournament and placed 41st at the NCAA South Regional Tournament.

Page was decorated as the league’s Golfer of the Year, a first-team all-conference recipient and all-tournament team for the second straight season. The redshirt senior maintained a 4.0 GPA while pursuing her degree in in business administration with a concentration in marketing at UNC Pembroke.