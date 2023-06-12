FAIRMONT — Fairmont senior Noah Parker earned All-State recognition from the North Carolina Baseball Coaches Assocation when the organization announced its postseason awards last week. Parker was named to the All-State team for the 2A classification.

Parker, a second baseman and pitcher, was 10-1 on the mound with a 1.01 ERA and one save as a senior, with 102 strikeouts in 69 innings pitched; he also hit .392 with three home runs, 12 extra-base hits, 23 RBIs and 21 stolen bases.

Fairmont finished second in the Southeastern Athletic Conference, won the Robeson County Slugfest and reached the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A state playoffs. Parker, a Southeastern Community College signee, was named Robeson County Pitcher of the Year by The Robesonian.

Parker was one of 30 players named to the All-State team. Greene Central’s Braden Burress was named the state’s 2A Player of the Year and East Surry’s Folger Boaz earned state Pitcher of the Year honors for 2A.

Purnell Swett’s Malachi Gales was also an All-Region selection for Region 4.

Gales, a UNC Greensboro signee, hit .470 with two home runs, 14 extra-base hits, 20 RBIs, 32 runs and 22 stolen bases as a senior for the Rams, while playing all over the diamond. Purnell Swett won a share of the United-8 Conference regular-season championship and Gales was named Robeson County Player of the Year.