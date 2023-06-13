PEMBROKE — Jarrett Graham was recently hired as Parks and Recreation Director for the Town of Pembroke.

Graham started in the new role on Monday. Within this role, Graham will work in directing, planning, and implementing the activities of the town’s Parks and Recreation Department.

“I’m extremely excited about this career change, extremely excited about being given the opportunity by the Town of Pembroke, and them having the faith in me to take over as director of Parks & Rec,” Graham said. “Mostly, I’m excited about having the opportunity to do something that I’m extremely passionate about, which would be living a healthy, active lifestyle, as well as promoting the importance of living an active lifestyle. This position will have an opportunity for me to use something I’m passionate about to make an impact on our town, Pembroke, and the surrounding communities.”

Graham most recently served as athletic director and physical education instructor for Pembroke Middle School. During his tenure with Pembroke Middle School, he helped lead the school’s athletic programs to multiple county championships: Football (2015, 2017 and 2019) and Baseball (2016, 2017 and 2022), serving stints as head coach for both sports; the school’s athletic program was awarded ‘Best Middle School Athletic Program’ for Robeson County in 2022. Graham was also integral in starting and successfully overseeing recently established soccer and wrestling programs at PMS.

“I think right now my biggest goal as Parks & Rec director is to provide programs that are suitable for all ages of our community members,” Graham said. “Obviously there is, and there has been, a focus on the youth, but I want Pembroke Parks & Rec to be a means of physical and social activities for ages that range from our youth to our older adult populations.”

Graham previously served as a health fitness specialist with Cape Fear Valley HealthPlex in Fayetteville and prior to that served as a program assistant with the City of Lumberton’s Parks & Recreation Department. He obtained a master’s degree in exercise science from East Carolina University and a bachelor’s in exercise and sports science from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

Graham replaced Phil Harper, who left the role for a similar position in Lenoir.