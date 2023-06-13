HOUSTON — Pembroke native Kelvin Sampson, the head basketball coach at the University of Houston, will be one of the highest-paid college basketball coaches in the country after signing a contract extension, the university announced Tuesday.

Sampson is now signed with the Cougars through the 2026-27 season, and will reportedly earn between $4.5 million and $5 million per year, up from $3.4 million in his previous contract.

“I would like to thank (University of Houston System Board of Regents President) Tilman Fertitta, (UH Chancellor/President) Renu Khator, Chris Pezman and all that were involved for their continued support of me, my coaching staff, our student-athletes and our program,” Kelvin Sampson said in a press release.

Kellen Sampson, Kelvin’s son, also signed an extension to continue as an assistant coach with the Cougars, and has been named as head coach-in-waiting when Kelvin Sampson’s tenure as head coach eventually ends.

“I feel so humble in the belief and commitment Houston athletics has made to me and my family. I am unbelievably excited to build upon what we started here, and I am excited for the future and what lays ahead,” Kellen Sampson said. “We live by the motto ‘Be where your feet are’, and I am ready to work with our current team and help them pursue every goal and dream it has.”

Kellen Sampson will reportedly earn $550,000 for the 2023-24 season, and will earn $2 million for the first three years once he becomes head coach, with a $2 million buyout if he is not named head coach upon Kelvin Sampson leaving the job. Kellen also has the option, when he becomes head coach, to hire Kelvin Sampson as a full-time advisor to the program.

Kelvin Sampson coached the Cougars to their fourth straight Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA Tournament earlier this year, and the team held a No. 1 ranking for much of the season. The program reached the Final Four in 2021, its first since 1984, and has won the American Athletic Conference regular-season championship in four of the last five seasons. Houston is moving to the Big 12 for the 2023-24 season.

He reportedly interviewed for the vacant Milwaukee Bucks head-coaching position earlier this year, but was offered a new contract by Houston shortly thereafter.

“We have been working toward this moment for some time because Coach Sampson has done so much for not just our Men’s Basketball program but our University and the city of Houston. We could never pay him for all he has done and for what he is truly worth. He has returned Houston basketball to one of the nation’s elite programs,” Houston athletic director Chris Pezman said. “Kellen has had opportunities presented to him, but he has remained loyal to our program. As we move into the future into a new league and continue to build upon our current success, Kellen is integral to that plan. We are pleased to make this commitment to Kellen and his family.”

Kelvin Sampson, a UNC Pembroke alumnus, is 232-74 in nine seasons at Houston and has a 732-344 overall record as a head coach, including previous stops at Montana Tech, Washington State, Oklahoma and Indiana.

Kellen Sampson joined the Houston program when his father was named head coach in 2014; he previously served as an assistant coach at Stephen F. Austin and Appalachian State, and played basketball at Oklahoma.