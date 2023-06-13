Baldwin leaves St. Pauls with 2nd county

All-Around Male Athlete of the Year honor

ST. PAULS — As Kemarion Baldwin graduates from St. Pauls High School, it’s natural to reflect on one of the most historic and spectatular high school athletic careers Robeson County has ever seen.

For everyone else, anyway. But Baldwin just keeps working.

“I really don’t have time to think, because I got up here (to James Madison) Sunday and got right to work, right back into football,” Baldwin said last week, ahead of his freshman collegiate season this fall. “I don’t have time to reflect. High school’s cool and all, but now I’m just focused on the next level right now.”

That hard work explains a lot about Baldwin, now firmly entrenched as an all-time legend in the Bulldogs athletic program — and why the accolades keep on coming.

Baldwin has been named by The Robesonian as Robeson County’s All-Around Male Athlete of the Year for the second straight year, only the latest honor received by Baldwin after an illustrious four years.

“It’s a blessing; all the hard work paying off,” Baldwin said. “Doing what I love doing as I go.”

Baldwin won the Robeson County Heisman, the award given to the county’s best football player, for the third straight season last fall. He also earned All-County honors twice in baseball, made an impact as a role player on the basketball court and was part of the Bulldogs’ track and field team. He completed 11 combined varsity seasons as a Bulldog, with his freshman football season wiped out by injury and baseball season canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There’s been a lot of ups and downs, but I’m glad to come out on the good side of it,” Baldwin said. “I’ll take all that in right now, all the life lessons I’ve learned and stuff, they’ll go with me on to the next level.”

While Baldwin himself says there’s no time for nostalgic reflections as he moves on to Division-I football, others around him acknowledge the significance of the high school period which is coming to an end.

“I think K.B.’s able to repeat his performances because he’s not a kid that cares about awards,” St. Pauls football coach Mike Setzer said. “You could show up with a true gold trophy, and he might say ‘thanks, man, love it,’ but he’d come back to work the next day and he’s K.B.”

The sport for which Baldwin is best known, and which he will continue to play collegiately, is football — with good reason. Baldwin broke James McDougald’s 47-year-old county record for the most rushing yards in a career, finishing with 5,597 yards, the 42nd most rushing yards in North Carolina High School Athletic Association history. His 78 rushing touchdowns are a St. Pauls record.

“The legacy is arguably the greatest running back ever to come through the county,” Setzer said. “That’s what that legacy looks like. I say ‘arguably’ because he’s still got a lot of playing to go; we’ve got Mr. (James) McDougald, who owned (the record), and we’ve got Vonta (Leach), he had a storied career in the league, so that’s why we say ‘arguably’ right now, but arguably as far as high school accomplishments, he’s No. 1. That’s what that legacy looks like. … When you own that guy, when you’ve got that guy on your resume, that’s a big ran brag sheet.”

Even competing at less than 100% through much of his senior season due to injuries, Baldwin ran for 1,792 yards and 27 touchdowns last fall, helping lead St. Pauls to a state-playoff appearance. His junior season included two 400-yard games as the Bulldogs reached the fourth round of the state playoffs, and Baldwin was also a key part of the team’s run to the state championship game in the spring 2021 season.

But while there’s plenty of statistical measures of what Baldwin accomplished as a Bulldog — the above just scratches the surface — Setzer says he’ll miss the intangibles Baldwin brings to the table even more than the yards and touchdowns.

“The true value of K.B. that can’t be quantified is his leadership to the team and his ability to be a solid teammate,” Setzer said. “He changed not only our locker room, but he changed the whole school, and he changed how kids are in our program.”

Baldwin says that leadership is simply an extension of the upperclassmen who led the team when he first played at the varsity level.

The players had a lot to do with it; the coaches had part of it, but the guys that had an impact on me, like Zarron (Glover), (Marquiese Coleman), the older guys, Eric Malloy,” Baldwin said. “They all played a part in who I am today. That team we took to the state championship, they had a big voice on who I am today, showing me how to lead and how to really take the young guys in and help develop them. That’s where I get that from.”

That leadership was felt across the board, in all four of the varsity sports in which Baldwin played.

“He brought a sense of leadership, a sense of toughness, and just an overall attack mode,” St. Pauls basketball coach Corey Thompson said. “When he came on board after December, that’s when we really started rolling. He doesn’t score a lot of points for us in basketball, but he’s the glue that makes it all work.”

Baldwin averaged 1.8 points and 2.1 rebounds per game in his senior basketball season, as the Bulldogs reached the second round of the state playoffs. Despite typically being the shortest player on the floor, Baldwin brought a toughness to the game that made an impact beyond the stat sheet.

“His character and his will to win, I think that’s one thing that trickles down from each sport that he plays,” Thompson said. “I’m hoping that next year, we’ll have a K.B. on the basketball team, maybe a little bit taller, but somebody that has that will to win like he did.”

While overshadowed by Baldwin’s historic high school football career, he also put together a solid stretch of three varsity seasons in the Bulldogs baseball program. Hunt says Baldwin has a talent level high enough to have been drafted professionally in baseball if he hadn’t focused primarily on football.

“There’s always a debate when I say he’s a better baseball player than a football player, and you could say I’m biased because I’m his baseball coach, but I’ve seen it. I’ve seen kids get drafted out of high school from our conferences, and he’s a better all-around baseball player than those kids were,” Hunt said, citing Baldwin’s strength, speed, contact rate and exit velocity as equal to or better than others high school players who have been drafted.

Baldwin hit .300 with eight extra-base hits, 16 RBIs and 13 runs in his senior baseball season, and was part of a third-round playoff run with the team in 2022.

Concurrent to baseball, Baldwin participated in track and field; this spring, he focused on the throwing events, reaching the 2A Mideast Regional in the shot put and finishing 11th.

“I had to go through so much with track, but I did my best,” Baldwin said. “I took on shot put and discus. I made the regionals but came short at regionals, but that’s part of life, it teaches you how to accept losses. Track, it was good while it lasted, but it helped me out a lot.”

Baldwin now transitions from being the star in St. Pauls to playing on a team full of high school stars at James Madison, looking to make a mark on the Dukes football program and in the Sun Belt Conference.

“He’s got to put in work and do what he’s supposed to do, and he’s going to be OK,” Hunt said. “When it comes to leadership, he knows the right things to do.”

He is, in fact, already back to work.