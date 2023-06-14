LUMBERTON — This time a year ago, there was little to no expectation that Kaleigh Martin would play college softball.

A year later, she signed to a well-known Division-I athletics program on an urban campus in a large Southern city.

The Lumberton High School senior signed Wednesday to play softball at Memphis, culminating a breakout senior season on the diamond with an opportunity in the Tigers program.

“It’s amazing. A year ago today I would have told you I wasn’t playing college softball. So to be here playing for Memphis and getting to play for Coach (Stephanie VanBrakle) Prothro is great and I love it,” Martin said. “It was nerve-racking, because you didn’t know if it was ever going to happen or not. … But I was confident things were going to work out, and they did.”

Martin had pitched four varsity innings before her senior season, but says a changed mentality led to far better results, and playing time, as a senior. She was 15-5 with a 2.32 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched this spring, while also batting .308 with two home runs, and helped lead Lumberton to a school-record 23-win season and a second-round playoff appearance. Martin was named Robeson County Pitcher of the Year by The Robesonian.

“About a year ago it clicked with Kaleigh, and we always knew she had the potential; she’s got the body to be a good pitcher and she throws the ball hard,” Lumberton coach Mackie Register said. “I think she’s still got a lot of potential left in her, as long as she keeps continuing to work hard. Memphis is getting a diamond in the rough, there’s no doubt about that.”

Memphis is about an 11-hour drive from Lumberton; the Tigers compete in the American Athletic Conference, which includes East Carolina and will include Charlotte starting in the 2023-24 academic year.

“I’m ready (to go far away),” Martin said. “I think I’m excited. It’s going to be a good change and it’s going to introduce me to new things, and I’m excited for it.”

The AAC is among best non-Power Five conferences in Division-I sports; Memphis has also been a name often mentioned as a potential future Power Five school as leagues continue to expand.

“That’s a pretty big deal for somebody to end up at a D-1 school like Memphis,” Register said. “I would’ve thought (a year ago) that Kaleigh could pitch in college, but that just shows the hard work that she put in this past year and everything that she’s done to better herself to get to this point, and going out and getting with some people, some pitching coach, and of course Will Britt does a good job with our pitchers, and just working hard. Hard work does pay off.”

Martin also had offers from Methodist and Fayetteville Tech and interest from UNC Wilmington. But once Martin visited Memphis, she knew where she wanted to spend her next four years.

“I went down in January for my camp and I had a blast; it felt like home,” Martin said. “The homey feeling of it, and how nice the players were, the coaches, and how accepting they were of everything, and just the way they made me feel included in everything was really nice and I really liked it there.”

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.