PEMBROKE — Another banner year in the classroom led to additional recognition for UNC Pembroke’s student-athletes on Friday afternoon when 160 Braves were named to the Conference Carolinas Presidential Honor Roll Presented by Southern Recognition LLC.

The Presidential Honor Roll, compiled at the end of the fall and spring semesters, recognizes student-athletes who have earned a 3.20 grade point average on a 4.00 scale. A student-athlete that earned a GPA between 3.20-3.59 is recognized as cum laude, a student-athlete that earned a GPA between 3.60-3.99 is recognized as magna cum laude and a student-athlete that earned a GPA of 4.0 is recognized as summa cum laude.

All student-athletes — including underclassmen, transfers and those who play non-conference sponsored sports — are eligible for the recognition as long as they participated during the past semester.

A record 10 varsity athletic teams registered a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or better during the 2022-23 academic year, including an impressive 3.577 GPA by the soccer squad.

UNCP has now sent 100 or more student-athletes to a conference academic honor roll for 14-straight years. The 2022-23 academic year marked the 10th time in the last 11 years that 150 or more student-athletes have graced a conference academic honor roll.