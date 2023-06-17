PEMBROKE — Four Purnell Swett girls soccer players will participate in the Body Armor State Games this weekend in Charlotte.

Rising senior Wren Jacobs will join Rams teammates Ava Giles, Jahna Locklear and Josie McLean, all rising juniors, at the tournament Saturday and Sunday.

Games will be played at American Legion Memorial Stadium. The Purnell Swett players are part of the North region team; that team will play at 2 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Players attended tryouts in Fayetteville and Clayton before being selected to participate in the games, which are designed to showcase the state’s best high school talent and collegiate prospects during the summer months.

McLean, a forward with 33 goals and 11 assists for the Rams this spring, is the two-time reigning Robeson County Player of the Year. Giles, a midfielder, Locklear, a midfielder/defender, and Jacobs, a defender/midfielder, were each named to The Robesonian’s All-County team.