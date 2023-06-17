Kinlaw recalls ‘49 CWS trip as Wake Forest returns

LUMBERTON — As Wake Forest plays in the College World Series this weekend, there aren’t too many people alive who remember the school’s first trip in 1949.

But Lumberton’s Charles Kinlaw still remembers it well.

At age 93, he still recalls many of the 74-year-old details from the Demon Deacons’ CWS run, when he was a relief pitcher on the national runners-up.

“The stadium we played in in Wichita, Kansas, it had the most people I’d ever seen,” Kinlaw said. “Here a young guy from Lumberton, that didn’t have but about 4,000 people here, so that was big time to me, and we played in a stadium that held probably 20,000; it was right big.”

Wake Forest shared the College World Series stage in 1949 with Texas, Southern Cal and St. John’s. In a double-elimination format similar to NCAA baseball regionals today, the Demon Deacons beat USC 2-1, lost 8-1 to Texas and stayed alive with another 2-1 win over the Trojans. Wake Forest played Texas again, needing to beat the Longhorns twice to win the title.

Kinlaw got in that game against Texas, entering as a relief pitcher in the fourth inning. It was in that game, he said, that he allowed the only home run he gave up throughout college, or in his time playing at Lumberton High School and in American Legion ball in Red Springs.

“In right field, there must have been 15 little boys sitting on a train outside of the fence, looking at the game,” Kinlaw said. “I gave him the big windup, like I was going to throw a fastball, and I had thrown him two or three fastballs, but I threw a changeup. The last time I saw that ball, those boys were jumping off the train on the other side to get it.”

Texas beat the Demon Deacons 10-3 to clinch the national championship; Kinlaw, who had entered the game with Wake Forest already trailing by a few runs, allowed just the one run from the homer.

The 1949 edition was just the third College World Series held. Kinlaw and the Demon Deacons traveled to Wichita for the event; the following year, the College World Series moved to Omaha, Nebraska, where it has been played ever since.

The Deacs advanced to the CWS by defeating Notre Dame in a best-of-3 regional series in South Bend, Indiana, winning 4-1 and 10-7; the series was delayed after about five straight days of rain, Kinlaw said.

“I was so happy it rained the first five days; I got to see that campus, and that was a beautiful campus, and I had never in my life seen a football stadium that big,” Kinlaw said.

Notre Dame had entered that series so sure it would win — against “little” Wake Forest, which had about 1,700 students at the time — that the Fighting Irish had already purchased train tickets to Wichita; the Wake Forest team got to use those tickets instead, Kinlaw said.

Wake Forest finished the season 31-4 and won the Southern Conference championship with a 13-1 record. Kinlaw, a sophomore, had been converted from a high school shortstop into a college pitcher by Wake Forest coach Lee Gooch; the first game he got into in the ‘49 season was due to that infield experience.

In an Easter Monday game at N.C. State, E.K. “Baby” Rogers was ejected for arguing an out call at second base; then when team captain Charlie Teague asked the reason for the ejection, the umpire said “he called me an S.O.B.,” to which Teague replied he’d never known Rogers to lie — resulting in his ejection as well. Needing a second baseman, Gooch put Kinlaw in the game due to his shortstop experience.

“A guy for State hit a line drive and I made a backhanded play out of it somehow, and the next day the paper said ‘Wake Forest pitcher makes play of the game at second base,’” Kinlaw said.

Wake Forest began the season on a 20-game winning streak, then came to Whiteville to face a semi-pro team — which brought in a local professional pitcher, who was home visiting family, to face the Demon Deacons. Kinlaw threw a five-hitter, with a walk and a triple in the first inning leading to Whiteville’s only run — and lost 1-0.

“Whiteville still talks about that ballgame; I read an article, it hasn’t been but about two or three years ago, this guy said it was the best baseball game he had ever seen, and he talked about that whole game,” Kinlaw said. “To show you how important that was, back then Wake Forest didn’t allow practice on Sunday; it was a Baptist school and they didn’t allow it. When we lost that game on Saturday night, on Sunday afternoon we were practicing.”

Enough time has now passed since the 1949 College World Series that most of the team has now passed away.

“There’s two of us still living that played on that ‘49 ballclub. One of them is Gene Hooks, who was athletic director at Wake Forest for years and years and years. … Gene is two years older than I am, and he was a big Wake Forest man anyway,” Kinlaw said, touting Hooks’ tenure as Wake Forest athletic director from 1964-1992; the Demon Deacons’ home baseball field today is named for him.

Alton “Tunney” Brooks, who coached baseball, basketball and football at Lumberton High School from 1960-89, was also a part of the 1949 Wake Forest baseball team. With both having long careers as educators in Robeson County — Kinlaw became principal at Allenton School and East Robeson Primary School — Brooks and Kinlaw enjoyed a long relationship beyond their time as Demon Deacons; Brooks died in 2012.

Brooks was the backup catcher behind Russ Batchelor on the 1949 team, but became the starter a year later after Batchelor graduated.

“Tunney was a good friend of mine, and an excellent basketball player; he played basketball at Wake too,” Kinlaw said. ‘He was a guard, he was a good shooter, shot two-handed. I tell you what he could do better than any of it was swimming. You ought to see him, not swimming as much as the diving board. He did everything in the world, every turn and twist and whatever, he could do it. … He’d get on that diving board and people would quit swimming and watch him.”

Kinlaw attended Wake Forest when the university still resided on its original campus in the town of Wake Forest, near Raleigh; it moved to its present campus in Winston-Salem in 1956. Kinlaw shared the campus with another notable Demon Deacon: Arnold Palmer.

The golf icon was a freshman in the spring of 1949, and won a Southern Conference championship that year just as the baseball Deacs did. While Kinlaw and Palmer weren’t necessarily close, the two shared a relationship that continued for many years after college; Palmer even once invited Kinlaw and his wife inside the ropes to walk a couple of holes during a practice round at the Masters, Kinlaw said.

“I would be out there practicing baseball, and where (Palmer) was hitting golf balls wasn’t over 300, 400 yards from us,” Kinlaw said. “In fact, he’d hit a few that I’d yell at him, ‘hit me one,’ and he’d hit it out there and I’d catch it in center field. Arnold and I knew each other real well; not well enough to say we were personal friends, but well enough to say we knew each other.”

Some 74 years after Kinlaw and the Demon Deacons’ trip to the College World Series, and with the program making just one trip since, in 1955, he’s been closely following the Demon Deacons’ progress this season. The team is the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, and has been dominant through a sweep of its regional and 5-4 and 22-5 wins over Alabama in the Super Regional round to advance to the College World Series. Wake Forest will face Stanford in its CWS opener at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday.

“I’ve followed it a lot,” Kinlaw said. “My son goes to all the ballgames, and as soon as the game’s over I get a call from him, and he tells me all about it. I’ve watched it on TV this year, but I still get a call from him all the times. He said he liked the baseball games he’s been to this year better than he did the football games.”

With the present-day Deacs set to play for a national championship, Kinlaw says he doesn’t know what to say about the legacy of his Wake Forest team, but knows he was a part of one of the best teams — if not the best — in Wake Forest baseball history.

“All I know is that I had a good time, I think about it a lot, I think about the players that was on it and we were all very close,” Kinlaw said. “I’ve had this said many times: Wake Forest won (the College World Series) in ‘55; I’ve heard people say the ‘49 team was better than the ‘55 team. Even though we lost, they said our team was better — so I think of it as that way, that we were better.”

