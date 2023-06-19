Lumberton’s “O”Zone team returns to the infield after retrieving its flag from the outfield after being eliminated from the 2022 Dixie Youth World Series after a loss to Louisiana.

West Robeson majors’ Eli Freeman, left, celebrates after the team’s win over Alabama in a 2022 Dixie Youth World Series game in Lumberton.

West Robeson majors’ Ayden Hammond catches the ball at first base to retire Alabama’s Dalton Ivey for the final out during a 2022 Dixie Youth World Series game in Lumberton.

West Robeson’s Eli Freeman, left, and Kade Oxendine (21) talk in the dugout during a 2022 Dixie Youth World Series game against Louisiana in Lumberton.

Lumberton majors’ Bryce Thompson swings at a pitch during a 2022 Dixie Youth World Series game against the Alabama runner-up in Lumberton.

The West Robeson majors team celebrates after winning a 2022 Dixie Youth World Series game against the Louisiana runner-up in Lumberton.

Arkansas AAA’s Keeten Mosier slides into home as Lumberton catcher Ayden McKoy tries to tag him out during a 2022 Dixie Youth World Series game in Lumberton.

Robeson County is no stranger to hosting big Dixie Youth Baseball tournaments. This summer, both Lumberton and Pembroke will host state tournaments by the organization.

Lumberton will host the Division I and Division II AAA state tournaments from July 7-13, while Pembroke will host the Division I Majors state tournament from July 14-20.

Both events will run from a Friday to the following Thursday. Both will start with an opening ceremony and skills competition on Friday before games begin on Saturday.

Organizers anticipate around 2,000 visitors for the Lumberton tournament, and the tournament’s impact should be similar in Pembroke.

The Lumberton tournament will be played at the Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex for the AAA age division, for ages 9-10. Lumberton previously hosted the Division I Dixie Youth World Series in 2018 and 2022 and the Division II World Series in 2019.

“World Series, typically we have 33 teams from 11 states and the furthest state being Texas; that far away you’re not going to bring a lot of family traveling to North Carolina,” said Tim Locklear, president of the Lumberton Youth Baseball Association. “We hope with this tournament we’ll actually have a bigger group of family support, friends coming, because it’ll probably be at most a four-hour drive. We feel this may be as big as the World Series, as far as the impact.”

Each division will have 12 teams, including a host team from Lumberton in the Division-I tournament. All Dixie Youth state tournaments are a double-elimination format.

The Lumberton opening ceremony will be held on the field at the Pennington Complex, not Lumberton High School like previous Lumberton-hosted tournaments. Josh Owens, the pastor at First Baptist Church in Lumberton, will be the ceremony’s keynote speaker.

Concession stands and food trucks will be available in the park during the tournament, though Locklear said organizers have had to “think outside the box” to find vendors because the first two days of the tournament coincide with Lumbee Homecoming.

For more information on the Lumberton tournament, visit lybabaseball.com.

The Pembroke tournament, for the Majors age division for ages 11-12, will include nine district champions and a host team from Pembroke.

The event will be played at the Pembroke Recreation Complex. Pembroke has previously hosted state tournaments, but this is the first the town has hosted in the last several years.

“It’s exciting to have the opportunity to host a state tournament. I think it’ll be good exposure for the town to welcome all those outsiders in,” said Eric Freeman, a West Robeson Baseball Association board member. “It’s a lot of work putting on a state tournament, trying to make sure everybody has a good experience, because at the end of the day we’re representing the town of Pembroke.”

Like the Lumberton tournament, Pembroke will have concessions and food trucks on site during the tournament.

Chris Stiles is the sports editor at The Robesonian. He can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected].