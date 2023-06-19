CHARLOTTE — As four Purnell Swett varsity girls soccer players played in the Body Armor State Games this weekend, the North region team on which they played finished second to earn silver medals.

The North team, with Rams rising juniors Josie McLean, Jahna Locklear, Ava Giles and rising senior Wren Jacobs won its first two matches in a round-robin format before falling by one goal in a de facto championship game against the East team.

The North team began its tournament with a 10-1 victory over the West team, with the game stopped due to the nine-goal differential mercy rule. McLean, a forward, achieved a hat trick, scoring three goals to contribute to the 10-goal team performance. Giles played midfield and forward and was credited with an assists on one of McLean’s goals. Jacobs was strong on defense and Locklear displayed her skills at midfielder.

In the North team’s second tournament game on Sunday, it defeated South with a 9-2 score. McLean scored one goal in the win, her fourth of the tournament.

The win gave the North team a 2-0 record entering their final tournament game against the West team, which was also 2-0 in the tournament.

The match between the two undefeated high-scoring teams unfolded under bright sunshine on a hot Sunday afternoon at American Legion Memorial Stadium. It became clear as the match progressed that there would be no mercy rule implemented in this game.

East scored first, but it wasn’t long before North put in a goal of their own to tie the match. East scored again to take the lead, and held a 4-2 advantage with about 10 minutes left in the game; North scored a late goal to make it a 4-3 match, but the East held on for the 4-3 win.

Purnell Swett’s Jace Jacobs also participated in the boys Body Armor State Games soccer tournament, and was also part of a North team that finished in second place.

Jacobs was part of the North team, which was 1-1-1 for the tournament to finish in second place. North lost to East 4-0 and defeated South 1-0 on Saturday and battled to a 3-3 draw with West on Sunday.

Jacobs and the Purnell Swett girls on the two North teams were each awarded silver medals for their efforts in the tournament.

The players were each selected for the Body Armor State Games after a tryout process.

Two local players competing in State Games softball tournament

As the Body Armor State Games continue in other sports, two Robeson County players are participating in the softball tournament.

St. Pauls rising sophomore Angel Purcell and Fairmont rising sophomore Kimberleigh Stevens each are part of the Region 3 roster.

Region 3 played three games on Monday, and is scheduled to play Tuesday at 11:15 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Gold-medal, bronze-medal and fifth-place games will be held on Wednesday.

Monday and Tuesday’s games are at Frank Liske Park in Charlotte; the championship round will be played at UNC Charlotte’s Sue M. Daughtridge Stadium.