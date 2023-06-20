CARY — Lumberton soccer player Hoslerson Joseph and head coach Kenny Simmons will represent the Pirates Saturday when both participate in the Clash of the Carolinas all-star game as part of the North Carolina team against a team representing South Carolina.

The game will be played at noon at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, the home of the professional teams One North Carolina FC and NC Courage.

“I’m very honored to be part of (the Clash of the Carolinas),” Joseph said. “It’s such a blessing; not everybody gets the opportunity to get to play in this amazing event and I’m very grateful to be a part of it. It means a lot to me and my family.”

Joseph scored 49 goals with five assists in his senior season for the Pirates last fall and had 87 goals and 15 assists in two seasons in the Lumberton program, helping lead the Pirates to two United-8 Conference championships. Joseph was named Robeson County Player of the Year in 2021 and shared Player of the Year honors with teammate Luis Izeta in 2022.

Joseph is signed to play collegiately at Shaw University, an NCAA Division-II program in Raleigh.

“For Son (Hoslerson), it’s a great honor and a great way to cap his outstanding high school career,” Simmons said. “It’s one last opportunity to get on the field as a high school player, and he’ll get to play with a great group of guys, a great group of talent assembled on the squad. All these guys are signed to play at the college level, so that’ll be a nice introduction for him to that level of play … maybe it’ll help him as he progresses on to the college level in August.”

Simmons was selected to coach in an all-star setting for the second time; he also coached the East team in the East-West All-Star Game in 2009.

“It’s a great honor to be selected by my peers across the state and be in a position to coach such a talented group of players in a prestigious event like this,” Simmons said. “It’s an exciting opportunity to coach so much talent assembled on one squad.”

Joseph getting to play for Simmons, and Simmons getting to coach Joseph, on this stage is a meaningful way for both to end Joseph’s high school career.

“I’m just grateful because me and Coach Kenny, we go way back; he’s been coaching me for two years, and I’m very happy to have him as my coach for one last time,” Joseph said. “We’re very excited about it, and I think he’s happy too.”

Joseph is one of 18 players selected for the North Carolina team.

“I think it’ll be fun. I’ll get the chance to play with some amazing players from the Carolinas, and it’ll be a good opportunity to showcase my ability. I’m looking forward to it.”

The Clash of the Carolinas has been held since 2008 and is the only interstate high school soccer all-star game in the country. A girls game will be played at 10 a.m. before the boys game.