PEMBROKE — Robert McLean has been named as the athletic director and head girls basketball coach at Purnell Swett High School after the Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education approved his hiring last week.

McLean replaces William Deese as athletic director after Deese retired, and replaces Kalen Eddings as the Lady Rams head basketball coach after Eddings resigned. For more on Deese and Eddings, see the related story here.

McLean comes to Purnell Swett with more than two decades of experience as a coach and administrator at the middle school level.

“I’m excited about it,” McLean said. “I’ve been doing this for about 22 years now, and it’s exciting to take a try at the high school level. … I’m excited about just trying something different.”

McLean left Red Springs Middle School after 22 years at the school at the end of the 2021-22 school year; he served as athletic director and was the head boys basketball and girls soccer coach at the end of his tenure, but says “there’s nothing I didn’t coach” in his time there.

“He has some experience from the A.D. perspective from the middle school, so I knew that and that’s what we were definitely shooting for was someone who could come on board that had a background in that area,” Purnell Swett Principal Clyde Leviner said. “For basketball, he doesn’t have the high school experience but he does have some experience from the middle school, and we were looking for someone to be able to come and fill Kalen’s shoes. His experience in both of those positions is really what drew us to him.”

McLean’s daughter Josie is a rising junior at Purnell Swett — and the two-time reigning Robeson County Player of the Year in girls soccer — and his two younger children are also attending Pembroke schools; the chance to work closer to his children was a big plus for McLean in coming to Purnell Swett.

“That had a lot to do with me pursing that,” McLean said. “Just that chance to work in the same area that the kids are going to school too … and all of my children are involved in sports, so I just thought that was a good fit for me.”

McLean says he’d considered leaving Red Springs Middle for a new challenge for the last few years, but wanted to help the program navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and the addition of middle school soccer in Robeson County. He left the school last summer and taught at Southside-Ashpole Elementary School for the 2022-23 school year.

“That was always a tough place to leave. We had built a strong sense of community over there, a great community and I love the people in that area. But I wanted a change to be honest, and I’d been there and done that,” McLean said. “It’s in good hands over there now, and I want to try something on the back nine of my career here at the high school level.”

McLean has a good relationship with Deese, who he replaces, and knows that Deese will be there to help in the ways he can moving forward.

“Me and William connected, probably about 15 years ago, so we had a relationship there, and we kind of talked about this being a possibility over the last year or so,” McLean said. “He’s kind of helped me in making my decision, and he’s agreed to kind of help me get on track and definitely says he’s only a phone call away in his retirement. That was big in making that decision.”

Replacing Eddings, McLean inherits a Lady Rams basketball program that’s gone 49-7 over the last two seasons, reaching the second and third round of the state playoffs and winning consecutive Robeson County Shootout championships.

“(It’s a) totally different roster, but it’s a program that over the last few years has established itself because of what they’ve been able to do, through the coaches and of course the players there,” McLean said. “I’m looking forward to meeting the girls and trying to find some girls that are willing to compete, and girls that are looking forward to stepping into those big shoes, and their opportunity is now, and making the most of it.”

While the team will look much different after senior guards Kylie Chavis, Natalie Evington and Nyla Mitchell all graduated, McLean feels there is value in the winning culture established in the program over the last few years.

“That’s valuable because I’m coming in with certain expecations, and I want the girls to come in, and we’ll set goals and have expectations,” McLean said. “I think when you build a culture like that, it’s definitely a win situation for me as a first-year head coach to come into an environment where success is expected, and that’ll help hold me accountable even more.”

McLean takes the girls basketball job after Eddings, as he resigned, recommended him to Purnell Swett administration for the role.

“I think he’ll do a really good job,” Eddings said. “I know his daughter is an athlete out there, and a heck of a player too, so I think he’ll do a great job. I’m really excited to see how the program continues to grow, and shift and change under Coach McLean.”

As he puts his stamp on both Rams athletics overall as athletic director, and the girls basketball program as head coach, McLean knows there’s always room for growth in athletics, and hopes to continue the immense growth shown in the program in recent years.

“My coaching style, it’s evolved over the years, because our players, they change; the way we talk to our players, they way we coach our players, that changes,” McLean said. “(I’m) just looking for ways to continue to grow the program; they’ve got a great thing over at Purnell Swett, and I’m going to come in and watch things and find out how things are running, and look for opportunities to improve on an already-great thing they’ve got going on over there, so I think it’s a win-win for me.”

