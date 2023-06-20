PEMBROKE — William Deese retired from teaching and his role as athletic director at Purnell Swett when the school year ended earlier this month, and Kalen Eddings resigned as the Rams head girls basketball coach.

Robert McLean will replace both, becoming athletic director and girls head basketball coach; for more on McLean, see the related story on page 1B.

Deese leaves classroom and administration roles after 30 years at the school.

“It’s been a long journey; it’s been a good journey,” Deese said. “I took the A.D. job because of my love for the school and love for athletics at Purnell Swett. … It’s been a blast; I’m going to miss it but it’s time to move on to new beginnings.”

Deese has been athletic director since 2018, when he replaced Jerome Hunt after working for a few years as Hunt’s assistant. He has taught at the school since 1993, the last 28 years of that span in the business department.

“He’s been a great athletic director,” Purnell Swett Principal Clyde Leviner said. “He’s been a person that’s really approachable, by the coaches and definitely by the players, and he’s done and outstanding job. I couldn’t ask for anyone to do anything better. … He’s made some of the best decisions that’s contributed to some of the success we’ve had since he came in.”

Deese will remain in his role as the head softball coach, which he has held since 2013.

“I feel like I’ve built a good program and I’m not ready to leave just yet, so I want to continue in that capacity if they’ll allow me to,” Deese said.

Deese’s tenure has seen success in the Rams athletic department with conference championships that include softball, baseball and girls basketball; each of those sports has also made at least one third-round playoff run within the last three years.

“I’m not much of a bragger about myself; when I talk about stuff it’s always about other people,” Deese said. “Some of the things I’m proud of is I have a good group (of coaches) that has each other’s back.”

While Deese will no longer be in a full-time role at Purnell Swett, he says he’ll still be on campus often.

“I’m still going to be available for help if needed,” Deese said. “Future-wise, some of my thoughts are maybe to come back and still coach, and I may come back and volunteer or come back and (substitute teach), something so I can be on campus, especially during the springtime. I’m all about Purnell Swett, because I went to school there, my kids went to school there and my grandkids will eventually go to school there. I want to help out and continue to give back to the community.”

Eddings leaves his role as head girls basketball coach after two successful seasons with the Lady Rams.

“My two years there has been awesome, we’ve been able to do some crazy things, but I’m ready for the next level,” Eddings said. “Being a college basketball coach, an NBA coach has always been my dream, and when I took the job two years ago that was one of our discussion points was that at some point eventually I did want to take the next step and move on up.”

The Lady Rams won 25 straight games to start Eddings’ tenure in the 2021-22 season, winning United-8 Conference regular-season and tournament championships before a second-round playoff loss to end the streak. Last season, the Rams were 24-6, reaching the third round of the state playoffs.

Eddings’ tenure includes a 49-7 overall record, a 26-2 United-8 mark and back-to-back Robeson County Shootout championships.

Eddings is most proud, though, of getting all three members of the team’s 2023 senior class opportunities to play college basketball: Kylie Chavis at UNC Wilmington, Natalie Evington at UNC Pembroke and Nyla Mitchell at Fayetteville Tech, where she will also play softball.

“(The wins are) a blessing, and the girls get all the credit. But I think the biggest thing I’m proudest of is we sent the girls off to school,” Eddings said. “The fact that we were able to get girls who love this game to go off and pursue it at the next level, and that’s all they’ve ever dreamed of doing, that’s beautiful.”

Leaving the post at his alma mater, Eddings hopes he won’t be far behind in earning his own college-level opportunity.

“I felt like this was a good time for me; I’ve had some coaches reach out to me here in the last few months, so I’m just in deliberation mode trying to figure out what to do,” Eddings said.

“We talked to Kalen, just wanted to get a feeling of where his head was at, and he has other aspirations in the coaching field, mainly at the collegiate level, which really steered him in that direction,” Leviner said. “We were just fortunate enough to find Mr. Robert (McLean). During our talk with Kalen, Mr. Robert’s name came up from Mr. Kalen as a possible replacement as well.”