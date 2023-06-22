The Fairmont 4x100 relay team of, from left, Donovan Brown, Jamir Jones, Emanuel Oxendine and Travelius Leach finished 10th in the National Elite division at the Adidas Track Nationals last weekend in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO — Two relay teams from Robeson County earned top-10 finishes at the Adidas Track Nationals held last weekend in Greensboro. The event was sanctioned by USA Track & Field.

St. Pauls placed sixth in the 4×200 relay in the National Elite division, earning a medal for their performance. Antigone McCollum, Tykeem Oxendine, Markeon Fletcher and Charles Johnson ran the race in 1 minute, 31.59 seconds.

“This was truly redemption for them, being able to have another chance to prove to themselves they could do well after the dropped baton in the state championship meet.”

Fairmont’s 4×100 team finished 10th in the 4×100 relay in the National Elite Division. The team consisted of Emanuel Oxendine, Jamir Jones, Donovan Brown and Travelius Leach, who finished in 44.11 seconds.

“Not our best time, but it was an experience,” Fairmont coach Edward Squires said.

Eight athletes from Robeson County have also qualified for the AAU Regional track meet through the DUNAMIS summer club. That meet will be held June 30 through July 2 in Charlotte.