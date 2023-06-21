PEMBROKE — After fielding a team this spring with a distinct local and regional flavor, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke softball team has added two more local products in recent weeks.

Jai Deese and Chloe Locklear, both former standouts at Purnell Swett High School, each signed to the Braves program after transferring from North Carolina A&T State University.

“I couldn’t think of a better situation and better people to have to join our program: two locals, two kids that have worked their butts off, and just to have the opportunity to get them in a Braves uniform is exciting,” UNCP coach Stephanie Graziani said. “It was really exciting to come full circle, just hearing their stories and going off to college and knowing that their heart was always back at home, it’s pretty awesome to be a part of their story with them coming back home.”

Deese has at least one year of eligibilty with the Braves after playing her freshman year at Louisburg College and spending the last three years at North Carolina A&T; she played two seasons for the Aggies and did not play her junior year. All NCAA players who were active during the 2020 season preempted by the COVID-19 pandemic were granted an extra year of eligibility, and Deese is also appealing for a second additional year of eligibility due to not playing her junior year at North Carolina A&T, which could give her a second year with the UNCP program.

“I wanted to come back and play at UNCP ever since I started playing in college; it just never worked out until now,” Deese said. “My time at A&T was pretty much over with; I graduated from there, and I don’t really plan on going back. I went into the transfer portal, and got in contact with the UNCP coach and went from there.”

Deese hit .331 with nine home runs and 30 RBIs this spring with the Aggies, leading the team in all three categories.

“I was like, it’s my last year, I don’t really have much to lose, I might as well go have fun. I came back, and some of the freshmen and underclassmen that were there, they made the year better,” Deese said. “My year really just played off of them and how they made the game fun again for me.”

Deese’s experience will be a great asset for the Braves program, Graziani said.

“She brings experience at the Division-I level; she’s been in those high-pressure situations and she had a very good year at A&T. The biggest thing her and I have talked about is her leadership. I think she’s going to, once she finds her niche and once she gets comfortable, then she’s really going to blossom as a leader here.”

Locklear did not play this spring with the Aggies and had four years of eligibility remaining.

“Chloe’s very talented. The big thing for her is going to be getting back into it, and making sure she’s working out over the summer,” Graziani said. “She’ll bring very good perspective; she’s gone through the process of college and understanding what she likes and what she doesn’t. I think she’s just going to be a very good fit for us, and especially to have her for four years; she can really buy in, she can really be an integral part of our program.”

Locklear starred as a volleyball, basketball and softball player at Purnell Swett. She hit .541 with 16 extra-base hits, 23 RBIs and 30 runs as a senior in 2022 for the Rams, and was named The Robesonian’s All-Around Female Athlete of the Year for the 2021-22 school year. Locklear was unable to be reached for comment.

Deese and Locklear join fellow former Rams Summer Bullard and Marijo Wilkes on the Braves roster. While Lumberton’s Syniah Lancaster will not return next season, Pirates rising senior Tiara Stueck has already committed to the Braves program for the 2024-25 season.

“But I just think hometown players really help develop the program,” Graziani said. “You’re going to have a mix of players that come in the program, you’re going to have out-of-state kids, and from an out-of-state perspective, having players on the team that are hometown (players), they make this place feel like home. It’s so nice to be like ‘hey, come over to my house for dinner,’ just to get a home-cooked meal. That’s what makes a program so well-rounded is to have some mix; to get some out-of-state in there, but I think it starts with a solid foundation of that internal and that community feel.”

Adding to the local feel for the Braves, Graziani says she’s had discusssions about possibly adding a Lumbee Tribe-based uniform in the future.

