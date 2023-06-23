LUMBERTON — The Lumberton High School softball program will be holding a youth softball camp next week.

The Pirates Softball Camp will be held Tuesday through Thursday at Lumberton High School for ages 7-15.

The camp runs from 9 a.m. to noon each day. Registration is $60 and participants can sign up and pay on site at the start of camp.

The Lumberton High School softball coaching staff will lead the instruction, along with some former Pirates players now playing college softball.

A t-shirt is included in the cost of the camp.

For more information, contact Mackie Register at 910-740-3393.