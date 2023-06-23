PEMBROKE — A meeting of the UNC Pembroke Athletics Hall of Fame Committee earlier this month resulted in a change to the Hall of Fame policy and procedures that will raise the cap on the number of annual inductees to six, effective immediately. The update was passed unanimously, and will be in effect when the selection of the 2023 Hall of Fame class is complete.

The Athletics Hall of Fame Committee previously voted to expand the cap on its annual number of inductees prior to the selection of the 2013 class. Prior to that process and subsequent vote which expanded the cap to five, a maximum of two inductees was allotted for a respective Hall of Fame class.

“I want to thank our committee for seeing not only the depth of the candidate pool but also leveraging Todd Anderson and our athletic communications staff’s good work in researching relevant hall of fame peers,” said athletics director Dick Christy. “With many moving to higher caps, I think their decision will help the committee and the Hall for years to come.”

Hall of Fame nominations shall be accepted from the public through a standard nomination form, as well as an internal recommendation of candidates with multiple qualifying criteria via the Athletic Communications Department. The nomination form is open throughout the year, but April 30 is the cutoff date for candidates to be considered for the next induction class.

The 44th Annual UNCP Athletics Hall of Fame Class is expected to be announced in mid-July.