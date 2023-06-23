PEMBROKE — A dozen home contests, as well as a pair of early-season tournaments, highlight the 31-match UNC Pembroke volleyball schedule that was released by first-year head coach Jaleesa Harper on Friday.

The Braves will kick off the 2023 season with a home scrimmage against Emory & Henry on August 26, but will officially lift the lid on their regular season slate at the Cedarville Invitational in Cedarville, Ohio the following weekend (Sept. 1-2). The Black & Gold will face off against both Glenville State and host Cedarville on the opening day of the tournament, and will close out competition at the event with matchups against Palm Beach Atlantic and Shepherd.

UNCP will then trek to Charleston, West Virginia Sept. 8-9 for the UC Invitational where they will face Fayetteville State and Millersville, as well as Gannon and Charleston.

The Black & Gold will jump into Conference Carolinas play on September 16 against Chowan at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court. First serve is slated for 3 p.m. as part of a tri-match that will also include Winston-Salem State.

The Braves will play seven conference matches in September, nine league matches in October and just two conference matchups in November.

The Conference Carolinas Tournament is set to begin on Nov. 11 with the championship to be played on Nov. 18. A location for the tournament will be announced at a later date.

The four-day NCAA Southeast Regional is scheduled to get underway on November 30 at a to-be-determined campus site, while the three-day NCAA Championship is scheduled for December 7-9 at the UPMC Events Center in Township, Pa.