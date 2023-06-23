A glance at local high school football schedules

In eight short weeks, high school football season will be upon us, as our communities gather each Friday night to cheer for the touchdowns scored by the Pirates, Rams, Bulldogs, Golden Tornadoes and Red Devils.

While there’s still plenty of summer to enjoy, it’s never too early to take a quick look at was is to come on the gridiron this fall.

Here are some highlights from the local 2023 football schedule:

In-county rivalries

The best Fridays in the fall anywhere are when the local teams match up. This fall we’ll have eight games between Robeson County schools, the most in many years.

Four of these are the conference matchups we’ve grown accustomed to, but four more will take place in nonconference play over the first four weeks of the season.

Lumberton travels to Fairmont to kick off the campaign on Aug. 18 in a pair of head-coaching debuts, for the Pirates’ Dennis McFatten and the Golden Tornadoes’ Jeremy Carthen. Last year’s meeting was the first since 2008 — resulting in the Golden Tornadoes’ first win in the series since 1975.

Fairmont takes its own short trip on Aug. 25 when it heads to Purnell Swett, as the Rams play their home opener in Josh Deese’s first season as head coach. While Fairmont previously faced the former Pembroke High School, last year’s game was the first meeting between Fairmont and Purnell Swett.

A week later, on Sept. 1, Purnell Swett will travel to Red Springs as the schools renew their acquaintance in the first football meeting between the Rams and Red Devils since 2016.

The early-season four-week flurry of in-county nonconference games ends with a first-ever matchup when Red Springs visits Lumberton on Sept. 8.

St. Pauls finished 6-4 last season; the other four Robeson County schools combined for six wins in 2022 — but those four schools are guaranteed at least four combined victories in the first four weeks of the 2023 season alone due to matchups amongst themselves.

Southeastern Athletic Conference play will begin with three more weeks of in-county battles. Red Springs travels to St. Pauls on Sept. 29, the Bulldogs head to Fairmont on Oct. 6 and the Red Devils host Fairmont on Oct. 13.

The county’s two biggest schools will have to wait until the last week of the regular season to meet; Lumberton will host Purnell Swett on Oct. 27 as each team completes their United-8 Conference slate.

Other nonconference matchups

St. Pauls will not play any in-county nonconference games, but there’s still plenty of intrigue in the Bulldogs’ diverse schedule over the first five weeks of the season.

St. Pauls opens its season Aug. 18 at Westover, which ended the Bulldogs’ 15-game regular-season winning streak last season. After hosting Lee County on Aug. 25 for their home opener, the Bulldogs travel to Southport to face South Brunswick on Sept. 1. St. Pauls completes its nonconference schedule with two games at home, against West Columbus on Sept. 8 and Charlotte Latin on Sept. 15, then has a bye week before conference play begins.

After opening with Lumberton and Purnell Swett, Fairmont will also face Westover in nonconference play, at home on Sept. 1. The Golden Tornadoes then travel to Southern Lee, on Sept. 8, and Martin County, a new program north of Greenville, on Sept. 15; they’ll then be idle a week before starting conference play.

Lumberton’s bye is early, after the Week 1 matchup with Fairmont; McFatten’s home debut as coach will then come against his former team when Clinton visits the Pirates on Sept. 1, before the Red Springs game the following week and conference play after that.

Before Purnell Swett faces Fairmont and Red Springs, it will travel to Seaforth to open the season on Aug. 18; the Rams hosted the Hawks last season in that program’s first game. After the two in-county bouts, the Rams take a bye week before diving into league play.

Red Springs opens at Douglas Byrd on Aug. 18 and hosts Gray’s Creek on Aug. 25 before the in-county games with Purnell Swett and Lumberton the following two weeks. The Red Devils then cross the border to face Mullins (South Carolina) on Sept. 15, then have a bye before the start of conference play.

Conference play

In the United-8, Lumberton, Purnell Swett and the rest of the league are looking up at Seventy-First, which reached the 3A East Regional final last year. The Rams host the Falcons on Oct. 13; Lumberton goes to Seventy-First on Oct. 20.

Local games against the other top teams from the United-8 last season include: Lumberton at Cape Fear on Sept. 15; Jack Britt at Lumberton on Sept. 22; Cape Fear at Purnell Swett on Sept. 22; Purnell Swett at Jack Britt on Sept. 29.

After the Pirates face the third- and second-place finishers from last season to start conference play, they travel to fourth-place South View on Sept. 29. The Pirates then play at Gray’s Creek on Oct. 6 and host Douglas Byrd on Oct. 13 before finishing with Seventy-First and Purnell Swett.

Purnell Swett starts conference play by hosting Gray’s Creek on Sept. 15. After facing Cape Fear and Jack Britt, the Rams host South View on Oct. 6; the Seventy-First matchup the following week concludes the Rams’ home slate before an Oct. 20 game at Douglas Byrd and the finale at Lumberton.

In the Southeastern, St. Pauls and Clinton have played de facto conference championship games late in the season for each of the last two years, with each school winning once. This fall, they’ll meet in St. Pauls on Oct. 20.

Southeastern schedules include just five games this season, not six like the last two years, after East Bladen realigned to 1A and moved to another conference. After St. Pauls opens league play with its two in-county conference rivals, the Bulldogs play at West Bladen on Oct. 13; after hosting Clinton, they’ll finish the regular season at Midway on Oct. 27.

Fairmont opens the conference schedule at Midway on Sept. 29 before facing St. Pauls and Red Springs the next two weeks. The Golden Tornadoes then play at West Bladen on Oct. 20 and host Clinton on Oct. 27.

After Red Springs opens conference play at St. Pauls, the Red Devils travel to Clinton the next week on Oct. 6. Red Springs finishes the season with three straight home games; after hosting Fairmont from across the county, they’ll welcome Midway on Oct. 20 and West Bladen on Oct. 27.

