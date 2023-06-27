PEMBROKE — Seniors Amanda Hamrin and Georgia Page polished off their collegiate careers in grand fashion on Saturday when they were named to the College Sport Communicators (CSC) Academic All-America Team.

Page and Hamrin become the 18th and 19th student-athletes in the history of the UNCP athletics department to rake in the award, and are just the second and third golfers in program history to don the recognition. The duo joins baseball’s Christian Jayne and soccer player Anna Grossheim who also picked up the honor during the 2022-23 athletic season — the first time that multiple UNCP student-athletes have been named CSC (formerly CoSIDA) Academic All-Americans since the 2014-15 campaign.

A native of Sydney, Australia, Page is just the second golfer in program history to be named to the first team squad, joining Katja Dammann who earned that prestigious honor in 2011. Page maintained a 4.0 grade point average on the way to earning her bachelor’s degree in business from UNCP in May 2022, and currently holds a 3.98 GPA while working towards her master’s degree in business management and administration (MBA).

Hamrin, a native of Vasteras, Sweden, earned a spot on the second team Academic All-America squad after tallying a perfect 4.0 GPA on the way to raking in her bachelor’s degree in business from UNCP in May 2022. The 2023 Conference Carolinas individual medalist completed her graduate work in business management and administration (MBA) last month while boasting a 4.0 GPA in graduate school as well.

Page and Hamrin have each been starters on both UNCP golf teams to win back-to-back Conference Championships in 2022 and 2023. Page was the individual medalist in 2022, and Hamrin beat Page in a playoff to win medalist honors this spring. Page is a two-time Conference Carolinas Golfer of the Year.