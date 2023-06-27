Lumberton’s Tiara Stueck puts the ball in play during Thursday’s game against South View in Lumberton. Stueck hit a walk-off home run later in the game to give the Pirates the victory.

Purnell Swett’s Josie McLean (6) runs with the ball past Lumberton’s Keashia Bethea, right, during Saturday’s Robeson Cup championship match in Pembroke. McLean, who had four goals in the tournament, was named tournament MVP.

The slow and laid-back nature of the summer months is certainly appreciated by those of us who work in or cover high school sports.

But the vacations and cookouts come at a time where there’s less for someone like me to talk about.

So, with the present being somewhat quiet, let’s recap the recent past and look back on some of the best high school games I covered during the 2022-23 school year. These are listed in chronological order; there are probably other games that are worthy of this list which I was not live on location for.

Oct. 14: St. Pauls football at Clinton

As St. Pauls and Clinton played for first place in the Southeastern Athletic Conference for the second straight year, the Bulldogs and Dark Horses put on a game for the ages, with Clinton winning 23-20 en route to the conference title.

“St. Pauls got the momentum on one of the most bizarre plays imaginable, the Bulldogs took the lead on a familiar play — then Clinton won it with a trick play,” I wrote that night.

The bizarre play was a Kemarion Baldwin touchdown after he recovered a fumble with 30 yards of green grass straight in front of him and ran it in, pulling St. Pauls to a 16-14 deficit late in the third quarter. The Bulldogs then took a 20-16 lead on a Baldwin touchdown run from 65 yards — one of the 78 scoring runs in his historic high-school career — with 6:23 to go.

The decisive play was a hook-and-lateral play by Clinton on a third-and-16 with 1:32 to go, with Josiah McLaurin running 69 yards down the right sideline after catching the lateral to score the game-winning touchdown.

Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, this game began a tough stretch to end the season in which they lost three out of four, including a first-round playoff loss at Greene Central — but the season could have turned out much differently if not for one crazy play that decided one fantastic high school football game.

Jan. 24: St. Pauls girls basketball at Fairmont

This was not only a great game, but a historic one, as Fairmont ended a nearly-four-year conference winning streak for St. Pauls, a 44-game run dating back to Feb. 5, 2019, as the Golden Tornadoes won 52-49.

While Fairmont led most of the second and third quarters, the game was tied 35-35 going to the fourth; two baskets by Taniya Simms and one by Amyrikal Vaught for a 6-0 spurt gave Fairmont a 45-40 lead with 2:05 to go. St. Pauls twice got within two down the stretch, but Fairmont’s free-throw shooting sealed the win.

“As Niah Smith hit two free throws in the final seconds of Fairmont’s game against St. Pauls, Golden Tornadoes senior guard Paris Bethea turned around with a triumphant grin and said, to anyone and everyone in a packed Michael D. Baker Gymnasium: ‘This is our house!’” the original game story said.

The game proved large in the final conference standings after St. Pauls had won the first meeting in December; both teams were 13-1 in Southeastern play and shared the conference title.

March 25: Lumberton girls soccer at Purnell Swett

There isn’t much question that Purnell Swett was the county’s best girls soccer team this season, but with the Robeson Cup on the line on a Saturday night in late March it took overtime to decide a dramatic Cup final between the Rams and Lumberton.

After over 68 minutes of scoreless soccer, Purnell Swett’s Anileigh Locklear scored for a 1-0 lead. Lumberton was unable to score on two free kicks in the final minutes of regulation before a penalty kick by Aydan Bullard tied the match with 34 seconds left.

Purnell Swett got its own penalty kick three minutes into overtime; Ava Giles’ shot was initially blocked, but she scored off the deflection for a 2-1 lead. Josie McLean, who has twice been named both Robeson Cup MVP and Robeson County Player of the Year, scored six minutes later for a 3-1 lead.

“Lumberton played a great game, they made it very competitive, and I’m happy for my girls, they really wanted it and they came out and they made it happen,” Purnell Swett coach Alaric Strickland said.

April 6: South View softball at Lumberton

After Lumberton hadn’t scored in the first 12 innings it faced South View pitcher Jordynn Parnell this spring, the Pirates came from behind to earn a 2-1, eight-inning win.

A Pirates run scored in the sixth after a Tigers error, tying the game at 1-1. Tiara Stueck, who was ultimately named Robeson County Co-Player of the Year, hit a no-doubter walk-off home run in extra innings.

“The team right now, we’re starting to believe in ourselves,” Lumberton coach Mackie Register said. “We busted down that wall (a week earlier) against Cape Fear to where we expect to win these type of games, and we’re finding different ways to win them.”

At the time, the win pulled Lumberton within a game of South View in the United-8 Conference standings; it ultimately was a key outcome as the two teams and Cape Fear all ended up sharing the regular-season conference title.

April 12: Fairmont baseball vs. Lumberton

One of the great pitchers duels in recent memory in local high school baseball decided the Robeson County Slugfest championship, with Fairmont winning 2-1 over Lumberton after terrific performances by both the Golden Tornadoes’ Mynkoda Smith and the Pirates’ Garret Smith.

Fairmont scored runs on a fourth-inning error and a seventh-inning Nate Jones RBI single for a 2-0 lead. Jaylon Oxendine’s RBI single for Lumberton made it 2-1 in the seventh, but Mynkoda Smith got the last two outs to clinch the tournament title.

Mynkoda Smith allowed one run on four hits with five strikeouts; Garret Smith allowed one earned run on four hits with seven strikeouts.

“This was a great high-school baseball game,” Fairmont coach Kelly Chavis said. “Both of those kids on the mound, they battled their butts off, every pitch. … That’s what you want in a championship game.”

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.