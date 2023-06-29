PEMBROKE — As it played for first place in the division, the Pembroke Post 50 junior American Legion baseball team took an early lead, and finished the game by retiring the last seven West Columbus Post 204 hitters.

But struggles through the middle innings proved costly in a 10-9 loss.

“We struggled throwing strikes in the middle (of the game),” Pembroke coach Tim Carter said. “We gave up four or five runs there, we came in and scored two and then we go and give them back up because we didn’t throw strikes. We made a few errors too, that didn’t help us, but *we’ve got to control the strike zone.”

West Columbus (6-1 overall, 2-1 in division) scored four runs in the top of the fourth inning to take a 5-4 lead; after Pembroke scored two in the bottom of the fourth, Post 204 struck again for five in the fifth for a 10-6 lead.

Pembroke pitching walked four batters and hit one in the two-inning span, with all five of those baserunners among those who came around to score. The Post 50 defense also made two errors in the fifth.

Pembroke (7-3, 2-2) pulled to a 10-9 deficit with a three-run fifth, with a Jacob Chavis sacrifice fly and a two-run double by Jackson Jacobs. But Post 50 couldn’t cash in on a leadoff walk in the sixth or a two-out single in the seventh.

Reliever Jaythan Locklear pitched three innings with one hit allowed, no walks and five strikeouts; he gave up three unearned runs as part of the wild fifth before getting out the last seven hitters he faced, including the last four by strikeout.

“I thought Jaythan came in and threw the ball really well. They shouldn’t have scored on him, really, but we made some mistakes behind him. But we still had a chance to win the ballgame,” Carter said. “We didn’t get a big hit. It happens like that sometimes.”

Pembroke scored two in the first on a Gavin Jones single, two in the third on a Conley Jacobs single and two in the fourth on a Jacob Chavis single and an error.

Jackson Jacobs led Post 50 with two hits; he and Chavis, who was the starting pitcher, both had two RBIs.

As the final week of the regular season continues, Post 50 will host West Bladen on Thursday night and plays West Columbus again on Friday in Cerro Gordo, with first place still on the line for all the teams. The playoffs start next Thursday, consisting of two rounds of best-of-3 series, with the winner advancing to the state tournament.

