LUMBERTON — The title of Robeson County’s best golfer will once again be up for grabs later this month at Pinecrest Country Club as the Robeson County Golf Championship is held for the 42nd time.

The tournament, sponsored by Dial Insurance Agency, will be played from Friday, July 14 through Sunday, July 16. The Championship Division will play all three days, totaling 54 holes, with the Super Senior Division playing on Friday and Saturday and the Regular, Senior and Ladies divisions playing on Saturday and Sunday, totaling 36 holes.

Entry is $100 for the Championship Division and $70 for the Regular, Senior, Super Senior and Ladies divisions. The entry deadline is Tuesday, July 11, but the event is open to the first 120 entries.

The tournament is open to all amateur golfers age 13 and up as of July 14 who are a legal resident of Robeson County or a member of a golf course in Robeson County. The Senior Division is for age 55 and up and the Super Senior Division is for age 65 and up. The field will be flighted after Saturday’s round before Sunday’s final round.

Gift certificates will be awarded in all flights, with trophies awarded to each division winner. The top finishers will automatically qualify for the Highlander Cup matches against Cumberland County.

Food will be served and drinks will be available on the golf course during all rounds.

Entry forms are available in the pro shop at Pinecrest Country Club, and can be mailed to Robeson County Golf Assoc., P.O. Box 1814, Lumberton, NC 28359