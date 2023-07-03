MONROE — Two relay teams from the Dunamis Track Club, based in Robeson County, and two individuals from the team each advanced to the AAU Junior Olympic Games later this month after strong performances at the AAU Region 25 National Qualifer held Friday and Saturday in Monroe.

The 4×100 and 4×400 relay team of Travelius Leach, Emanuel Oxendine and Jamir Jones, each from Fairmont, and Charles Johnson, from St. Pauls, advanced in both events. They finished fourth in the 4×400 in 3 minutes, 37.85 seconds, and sixth in the 4×100 in 43.05 seconds.

Johnson advanced in the 800-meters by finishing fourth in 1:59.88.

Oxendine also advanced in the 400-meter hurdles after finishing sixth at 1:04.94.

The runners competed in other events but did not advance to the Junior Olympics. Leach finished 10th in the 200-meters in 22.47; Leach was 11th in the 400-meters at 51.25 and Johnson was 14th at 51.63.

Fairmont’s Brianna Davis ran the girls 400-meter hurdles and finished seventh in 1:12.14, but also did not advance.

The AAU Junior Olympic Games will be held July 31 through Aug. 5 in Des Moines, Iowa.

Dunamis is seeking donations to help with trip expenses, which are estimated at about $15,000. For more information, contact coach Edward Squires at 336-689-0320.