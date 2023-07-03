PEMBROKE — Joshua Oxendine waited a long time for the chance to fight in his hometown of Pembroke.

He didn’t have to wait very long to win.

Oxendine needed just 43 seconds to defeat Paul Teague by submission as a raucous crowd cheered him on at the Pembroke Rescue Squad on Saturday.

“It was electric,” said Oxendine, who improved to 9-7 in MMA fights. “The atmosphere was amazing. It was everything I thought of and more, so I just can’t wait to do it again.”

Teague (1-8) took a couple of quick shots at Oxendine, “The Preacherman,” who was ready for them and withstood that challenge with relative ease.

“I didn’t really break a sweat,” Oxendine said. “I went in there and I figured he wouldn’t stand up with me, because I’ve been doing bareknuckle boxing. So I figured he would shoot early, and I was right; he shot one time, I stopped it, and he shot the second time and I was waiting for it, so I just took his back quick. When I got the hooks in, that was basically that’s all she wrote.”

About 400 people were in attendance for the event, which featured eight fights and a grappler match. Oxendine and his wife were the promoters, organizing the fight so he could bring his sport to his hometown community.

“It was a success,” Oxendine said. “All the fights were competitive. It went really well; I can’t complain.”

Oxendine is already planning another fight in Pembroke, at the same venue on Sept. 23; this time he anticipates having 10-12 fights for the evening.

“The next one’s going to be even bigger,” he said.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.