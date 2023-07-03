UNC Pembroke quarterback Josh Jones throws a pass during a Nov. 12, 2022 game against Concord at Grace P. Johnson Stadium. Jones threw for a school-record 459 yards in the game.

The UNC Pembroke volleyball team celebrates after winning the Conference Carolinas Tournament championship by defeating Emmanuel Nov. 13, 2022 at the English E. Jones Center in Pembroke.

Last week, I wrote about the five best high school games I covered during the 2022-23 school year.

But you’ll recall that high school sports isn’t all that I write about.

As someone who also covers The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, I was also present for several memorable Braves games over the last year.

Here, listed in chronological order, are the best five of them — get ready for a lot of championships, and one crazy weekend last November.

Nov. 12 — Men’s basketball vs. Newberry

A crazy weekend including basketball’s season-opening Conference Challenge, the Conference Carolinas Championship in volleyball and football’s Senior Day, all on the UNCP campus, began with an overtime game as UNCP men’s basketball defeated Newberry 74-66.

The Wolves’ QuanDaveon McCollum hit a contested fadeaway midrange jumper as time expired to force overtime, but a young UNCP group seemed unfazed by the sudden turn of events after they’d led in the game’s final stretch.

JaJuan Carr hit a big 3 in overtime to give UNCP a 71-64 lead, part of his 15-point performance in his Braves debut.

“The thing that made me the most proud was you’ve got this whole group of new guys … and you look down and they’re fighting together on the court, they’re cheering together on the bench,” UNCP coach Drew Richards said. “They really were a unit. And having that camaraderie this early makes me think they have a chance to be pretty special.”

The coach was right — the Braves went on to a 26-4 season and a Conference Carolinas regular-season championship.

Nov. 12 — Football vs. Concord

Brave Nation crossed University Road and entered Grace P. Johnson Stadium to watch the Braves’ football season finale against Concord — and they saw an instant classic, even if it was one that resulted in heartbreak for those wearing black and gold.

Concord beat the Braves 58-56 in a game UNCP trailed 21-3, took a 23-21 lead, trailed 41-26 in the fourth and tied late in regulation, before ultimately falling short in the fifth turn of the back-and-forth overtime format.

UNCP drove 80 yards in the final two minutes to force overtime, scoring on a fourth-and-goal Josh Jones 1-yard run and a conversion pass from Jones to C.J. Davis. Jones set UNCP single-game records for both passing yards (459) and total offense (488), and Davis had the fourth-most receiving yards (175) in program history.

Braves coach Shane Richardson was almost wistful and fought back tears as he talked to yours truly after the game — disappointed, but also proud of how his team competed.

“I kind of got lost in the moments of being so proud of their energy and enthusiasm and competitive spirit, on the sideline and into every game, and they absolutely played their hearts out,” Richardson said. “They were fighting every play, and it was just great to see, and you kept trying to find an advantage, do something to get an edge, and it’s unfortunate for someone to lose a game like this.”

We found out the reason for those emotions the next day — he had already been informed he was not being retained as head coach, which the university announced the next day.

Nov. 13 — Volleyball vs. Emmanuel

The next day, a UNCP volleyball program that had been cellar dwellers in the standings not long before defeated Emmanuel 3-1 in the championship game to win the Conference Carolinas volleyball title.

“It feels amazing,” senior outside hitter Shannon Skryd said. “This is my fifth year; we only won like 12 games my freshman year and not one conference one. After being here for so long and finally getting the job done, it feels so good.”

After a comeback win in Saturday’s semifinal against North Greenville, UNCP won the first two sets against Emmanuel, both by 25-20 margins.

Emmanuel won a tight third set 25-23 to stay alive; UNCP took a 16-8 lead in the fourth and the Lions closed to 17-16 before the Braves finished on an 8-2 run to win the set 25-18 and clinch the match and the championship.

March 5 — Women’s basketball vs. Belmont Abbey

A UNCP women’s basketball team that started 0-5, lost its leader to injury and had never been to the NCAA Tournament overcame the odds to win the Conference Carolinas Tournament with a 56-46 win over top-seeded Belmont Abbey in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

“These girls started 0-5, and they didn’t quit believing and they kept working together,” said UNCP coach John Haskins, who with the team’s automatic bid reached his first NCAA Tournament in 29 seasons as a head coach. “I think we’ve got a close group chemistry-wise and they play together on the floor, and it’s just a good feeling.”

The Lady Braves defense smothered the Crusaders throughout, and UNCP took a 23-14 lead at halftime.

Belmont Abbey, though, tied the game at 36-36 early in the fourth — but UNCP outscored the Crusaders 20-10 the rest of the way, with key fourth-quarter 3s by Kelci Adams and tournament MVP Kalaya Hall helping to build a lead and late free throws sealing the outcome.

The Lady Braves defeated the top two seeds in consecutive days to win the tournament, doing so just a week and a half after losing All-Conference performer Courtney Smith for the season.

April 18 — Golf at Conference Carolinas Championship

I’ll cheat slightly on this one — I wasn’t live on location in Snow Hill to cover it, but was intently watching the leaderboard and a live stream of the playoff as two Braves dueled for the conference title.

UNCP won its second consecutive Conference Carolinas team championship in women’s golf by a comfortable margin, 15 strokes ahead of Erskine; the individual competition, meanwhile, had all the drama as Amanda Hamrin and Georgia Page went to a playoff.

Hamrin won with a par on the second playoff hole, defeating Page, the 2022 individual champ and two-time Conference Carolinas Golfer of the Year.

“I’m super proud, and in my eyes we’re both winners,” Hamrin said. “That’s important for me to know too; Georgia played amazing too, so that’s not to forget.”

Hamrin held a one-stroke lead over Page entering the final round at Cutter Creek Golf Club; both were tied for the first-round lead.

