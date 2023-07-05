PEMBROKE — The Purnell Swett football program will hold a youth football camp on Friday, July 14.

The camp is from 8 a.m. to noon, with registration beginning at 7:30 a.m., at Purnell Swett’s Big Mo Stadium. It is open to students from fifth to eighth grade. Parents will need to sign a waiver at registration.

The camp will record height, weight, 40-yard dash, NFL shuttle and broad jump and will include football-specific drills.

Campers should wear athletic clothes, tennis shoes and bring cleats if available.

For more information, contact head coach Josh Deese at 910-736-8371.