KNIGHTDALE — The second annual Lee Vernon McNeill Invitational will be held on Saturday, July 15 at Knightdale High School near Raleigh.

The event will honor McNeill, a St. Pauls native who was a track start at St. Pauls High School and East Carolina University before reaching the Olympic Games in 1988. McNeill died in 2021.

The event is put on by the Soaring Eagles Track Club, the club team run by McNeill’s sister, Tasha Simpson, and her husband Mikel.

The meet starts at 8 a.m. All teams can register to participate at www.coacho.com. Events are open to attached and unattached athletes, and cost $8 per event or $25 per relay. Age divisions range from ages 8 to 18.

Spectator admission is $10; tickets can be purchased through www.gofan.co.

For more information, contact SETC at [email protected] of 919-818-8546.

SETC is also establishing a scholarship for high school senior athletes. Visit soaringeaglestrackclub.com to learn more.