Chairs which were set up for the Dixie Youth Baseball State Tournament’s opening ceremony were toppled due to a thunderstorm late Friday. In the distance, the left-field fence has damage due to the storm.

The Dixie Youth Baseball AAA state tournaments for Division I and Division II got off to a wet start on Friday when a thunderstorm hit the Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex just before the opening ceremony was scheduled to be held. The ceremony was canceled, with the fields covered in water and fencing damaged in some places, but games are still set to begin Saturday morning. Pictured, from left, Bryce Stueck, Chad Brewer, Israel Oxendine and George Reyes work on fixing the fence on one of the fields.

