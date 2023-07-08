Rogers records first ace

Melvin Rogers recently recorded his first career hole-in-one the week on the 101-yard par-3 15th hole at Fairmont Golf Club using a pitching wedge.

RCGC set for next weekend

The 42nd Robeson County Golf Championship sponsored by Dial Insurance Agency, will be played from Friday, July 14 through Sunday, July 16. The Championship Division will play all three days, totaling 54 holes, with the Super Senior Division playing on Friday and Saturday and the Regular, Senior and Ladies divisions playing on Saturday and Sunday, totaling 36 holes.

Entry is $100 for the Championship Division and $70 for the Regular, Senior, Super Senior and Ladies divisions. The entry deadline is Tuesday, July 11, but the event is open to the first 120 entries.

The tournament is open to all amateur golfers age 13 and up as of July 14 who are a legal resident of Robeson County or a member of a golf course in Robeson County. The Senior Division is for age 55 and up and the Super Senior Division is for age 65 and up. The field will be flighted after Saturday’s round before Sunday’s final round.

Gift certificates will be awarded in all flights, with trophies awarded to each division winner. The top finishers will automatically qualify for the Highlander Cup matches against Cumberland County.

Food will be served and drinks will be available on the golf course during all rounds.

Entry forms are available in the pro shop at Pinecrest Country Club, and can be mailed to Robeson County Golf Assoc., P.O. Box 1814, Lumberton, NC 28359

Fairmont Golf Club news

The next Senior Shootout will be played Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

The Thursday Evening Scramble will be played this Thursday with a 6 p.m. shotgun start. This is a four-person captain’s-choice format with an entry fee of $25 for members and $30 for non-members. Cost includes all golf fees, a meal after play, and prizes. Please reserve your team by Wednesday afternoon. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

Top rounds posted this week include: Eddie Williams with a 69, Mitch Grier 70, Kevin Davis 70, Bert Thomas 72, John Stanley 73, Ronnie Cox 74, Randy Graham 74, Butch Lennon 74, James Thompson 75, Tim Moore 75, Jim Steed 75, James Cox 75, Bob Antone 75, Jeff Slabe 76, Daniel Leonard 76, Danny Glasscock 76, Richard Coleman 76, Greg Lane 77, Michael Connor 77, Brian Davis 77, Gavin Locklear 77 and Chris Barfield 77.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected].