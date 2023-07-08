Red Springs’ Brayden Cobb swings at a pitch during Saturday’s Dixie Youth Baseball AAA Division II State Tournament game in Lumberton.

Red Springs’ De’Drick Carter, right, takes his position behind Riegelwood baserunner Caleb Reaves (13) during Saturday’s Dixie Youth Baseball AAA Division II State Tournament game in Lumberton.

Red Springs’ Khalil Brown throws a pitch during Saturday’s Dixie Youth Baseball AAA Division II State Tournament game against Riegelwood in Lumberton.

West Robeson’s Tanner Clark, right, takes his lead off first base in front of Leland’s Jace Hamme during Saturday’s Dixie Youth Baseball AAA Division I State Tournament game in Lumberton. Leland won the game 8-3.

West Robeson’s Michael Lambert looks on from the dugout during Saturday’s Dixie Youth Baseball AAA Division I State Tournament game against Leland in Lumberton. Leland won the game 8-3.

West Robeson’s Kolton Locklear, left, and Micah Locklear, right, watch as Lumberton faces West Chatham during the Dixie Youth Baseball AAA Division I State Tournament Saturday in Lumberton. Lumberton won the game 8-4.

Lumberton’s Josiah Clark fields a ground ball during Saturday’s Dixie Youth Baseball AAA Division I State Tournament game against West Chatham in Lumberton. Lumberton won the game 8-4.

Lumberton’s Ben Locklear (7), James Lowery (14) and Deckland Stueck, right, talk with West Robeson’s Kolton Locklear, left, and Micah Locklear, second from left, during Lumberton’s Dixie Youth Baseball AAA Division I State Tournament game against West Chatham Saturday in Lumberton. Lumberton won the game 8-4.

Lumberton’s Ben Locklear (7) low-fives coach Josh Smith (22) during Saturday’s Dixie Youth Baseball AAA Division I State Tournament game against West Chatham in Lumberton. Lumberton won the game 8-4.

Lumberton’s Ayden McKoy throws a pitch during Saturday’s Dixie Youth Baseball AAA Division I State Tournament game against West Chatham in Lumberton. Lumberton won the game 8-4.

