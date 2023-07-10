All four Lumberton Dixie Softball teams are playing in the state tournament this week in Southport and Winnabow after qualifying for the event by either winning or placing second in their district tournaments. The teams are playing in the coach pitch, 10-and-under, 12-and-under and 15-and-under divisions. This is the second straight year all four Lumberton softball teams have advanced to the state tournament. Contributed photos

