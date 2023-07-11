LUMBERTON — For the last five times the Robeson County Golf Championship has been played, Ryan Bass has been a big part of the story — he’s been the winner or the runner-up in all five tournaments.

This year, he’ll tee it up in the event looking to join elite company as a five-time champion.

Bass and the rest of Robeson County’s best golfers will congregate this weekend for the 43rd time as the championship, sponsored by Dial Insurance, is held at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

The course facing the players will provide a strong championship test.

“The golf course is in incredible condition,” Pinecrest head professional Dwight Gane said. “It is greener than I’ve ever seen it, it has better fairways than I’ve ever seen it, and it has thicker, lusher rough than I’ve ever seen it.”

Bass defeated Greg Powell in a playoff to win the tournament last year, with a winning score of 1-under-par 215 in the 54-hole Championship Division.

“I would think 1 under would win again this year,” Gane said. “It plays pretty difficult because of the extra rough on the golf course. It’s not like we’ve cut the fairways in or anything like that, but with all the rain we’ve had that’s a lush golf course, and the rough is lush. It’s going to prove a problem to my golfers, I believe — but a lot of times they surprise me.”

“I haven’t been playing a whole lot of golf; when I have been playing, I’ve sort of felt like it’s been playing tougher than it has in recent years,” Bass said. “But golf is just a weird game; it don’t matter how tough it’s playing, sometimes it’ll play easiest when you struggle. It’s just may the best person win I guess.”

Bass won the championship in 2013, and has stood on the last tee with a chance to win in each of the last five years. He won the event in 2019, 2020 and last year, while finishing second in 2018 to Powell and 2021 to Steve Pippin.

“I’ve been playing a little bit more consistent golf,” Bass said. “I’ve always been known for playing aggressive, and I still do from time to time, but I try to eliminate bogeys out of my game. I’ve done a pretty decent job of that, and it’s just trying to get everything put together for this weekend.”

The 30-year-old Bass enters the event as defending champion again this year, something he’s grown accustomed to doing.

“It does put a little bit of pressure on you, coming in as defending champ,” Bass said. “But at the end of the day, it’s pretty much the same game plan — try my best, try to eliminate bogeys, and try to stay hydrated. It’s going to be hot … staying hydrated is going to be the biggest thing, because if you get too hot out there it’s going to be hard to think your way around the golf course.”

While Bass plays other team events, he says the RCGC is the only individual tournament he plays throughout the year. What makes him such a tough out for the rest of the field? A combination of qualities, Gane said.

“He’s young, powerful, fearless and talented,” Gane said.

With a win this year, Bass would join nine-time champion Kyle Covington and five-time victor Dyrck Fanning as the only players with five or more RCGC titles. He would also join Covington as the only players to win it four times or more in a five-year span (Covington won five straight from 2006-10, and seven of eight from 2003-10).

“I don’t really consider myself in the same company as Kyle,” Bass said. “Me growing up, that’s when Kyle was at his peak when I started playing; it was pretty much, if he showed up he would win. So it would mean a whole lot. Dyrck, he’s a little older; I didn’t really get to see his peak play. But even being mentioned with those guys, that’s pretty good.”

But Bass will have to contend with several other perenially strong players who usually contend in the event each year.

“I would think the usual suspects would be there … the Ryan Basses, the Steve Pippins, the Jeff Wisharts, the John Haskinses,” Gane said.

Powell, the 2018 tournament champion and last year’s runner-up, will not be playing the event this year. Mike Chuchacz, Jamie Locklear and Landon Lowry also finished in the top five last year.

Division winners in last year’s tournament included Phillip Wallwork in the Regular Division, Haskins in the Senior Division, Larry Lynn Locklear in the Super Senior Division and Hannah Luckett in the Ladies Division.

The Championship and Super Senior divisions begin play on Friday, with the Championship Division playing each day through Sunday and the Super Seniors crowning a champion after 36 holes on Saturday. The Regular, Senior and Ladies divisions will play 36 holes, with rounds Saturday and Sunday.

There were about 60 total entries across all tournament divisions as of Tuesday afternoon, Gane said.

Players who are still interested in joining the field can call the Pinecrest Country Club golf shop at 910-738-6541. Entries for the Championship and Super Senior divisions will be accepted through 5 p.m. Wednesday, and entries for the Regular, Senior and Ladies divisions will be accepted through 5 p.m. Thursday. The Championship Division costs $100 to play and the others are $70.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.