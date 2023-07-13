Lumberton won the Dixie Youth Baseball “O”Zone State Tournament this week to advance to the Dixie Youth World Series. Team members include Stephen Stone, Josiah Britt, Sam Smith, Landon Ransom, Mason Jones, Julius Goolsby, Waylon Willoughby, Easton Knecht, Bailey Hardee, Matthew Shackleford and Preston Locklear and coaches Steve Stone, Jonathan Britt and Jeremy Britt.

Lumberton’s Stephen Stone throws a pitch during a Dixie Youth Baseball “O”Zone State Tournament game this week in Polkton. Lumberton won the tournament to advance to the Dixie Youth World Series.

POLKTON — The players on the Lumberton “O”Zone Dixie Youth Baseball team are no strangers to playing in the Dixie Youth World Series. Early next month, they’ll get to compete in one again.

The team won the state championship in the “O”Zone division, for ages 11-12, in the tournament played this week in Anson County.

“We took the same group of boys that’s been battling for four years now,” coach Steve Stone said. “We went down there and fought; we struggled the first three games to hit, we didn’t hit worth a dang, but our pitching through six games was on fire. The championship game we fought a really good team from Montgomery County, and we hit — from our whole lineup, all the way through, we got production on the offensive side.”

Most of the players on the team will play in the World Series for either the third or fourth time; this group previously advanced to the World Series at the AAA level, and also served as a host team when Lumberton hosted when they were at the Coach Pitch and Majors levels. The World Series starts Aug. 4 in Ruston, Louisiana.

“Being there quite a few times, the experience, we know what we’re looking at and what we’re against,” Stone said. “We’re not going down there to get beat around.”

Lumberton clinched the state championship by beating Montgomery County twice on Wednesday, with an 18-4 win in the first game and a 6-3 win in the second. Stephen Stone pitched all six innings in the final game, with 12 strikeouts, becoming the only pitcher in the tournament to pitch an entire game without exceeding his pitch count.

“The combination between Stephen Stone, Sam Smith and Easton Knecht, that was our three-pitcher roster the whole way,” Stone said. “That was really the secret to us winning the tournament was the pitching. … The defense was pretty clean, especially the last two games, when it mattered most in the championship we came through.”

Smith had 17 strikeouts in the tournament, Stone had 27 and Knecht had six.

Lumberton began the tournament Saturday with a 7-0 win over West Stanly, then beat Boger City 5-3 on Sunday. The team lost to Montgomery County 6-2 on Monday.

“Our first three games, we kind of were slow on the bat,” Stone said. “I told them we weren’t going to the World Series unless our bats come through, and that’s what it took.”

The team responded, beating North Stanly 26-5 in an elimination game Tuesday before outscoring Montgomery County 24-7 in the final two games.

”Notable hitters that had a tremendous tournament was Waylon Willoughby — he hits at the back of the lineup, but he probably had the highest batting average — Landon Ransom, Sam Smith and Josiah Britt,” Stone said. “Those hitters right there were instrumental in consistency.”

Ransom had 11 RBIs and Britt and Stephen Stone each had seven; Britt had eight stolen bases in the tournament. The team hit six home runs — Ransom had two and Mason Jones, Smith and Britt each had one. Ransom also had 11 hits and Smith and Willoughby each had nine.

Team members include Stephen Stone, Smith, Knecht, Willoughby, Ransom, Britt, Jones, Julius Goolsby, Bailey Hardee, Matthew Shackleford and Preston Locklear.

The coaching staff of Steve Stone, Jonathan Britt and Jeremy Britt have coached this group through all four World Series appearances.

Fundraising efforts are now underway to help with trip expenses for the World Series. Checks can be sent through the Lumberton Youth Baseball Association or through any member of the coaching staff.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.