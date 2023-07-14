LUMBERTON — The Lumberton football program struggled to a winless season last fall, but there’s plenty of renewed energy around the Pirates team entering a fresh campaign with a new head coach.

Senior running back Jacoby Pevia discussed the excitement in the program in the latest installment of the Inside Sports Summer Spotlight Series at robesonian.com.

“We’re really excited,” Pevia said. “A lot of things have changed around here, and we’re ready to see what’s going to happen.”

Dennis McFatten will lead the Lumberton program; the first-time head coach previously served as defensive coordinator at Clinton. A former college football player at Catawba, McFatten has also coached at Scotland and in Florida.

He takes over a Lumberton program that was 0-10 in 2022 and has hasn’t won more than two games in a season since 2016.

“Obviously he’s a lot more time-oriented, and if he says something he’s going to do it,” Pevia said about the differences under McFatten.

Senior leadership is important for every team, but perhaps even more so in a head coach’s first season. Pevia knows that his role on the team will be critical as one of the Pirates’ veterans.

“I’ve got to step and show the younger guys, lead them,” Pevia said.

Pevia rushed for a team-high 215 yards in seven games last season. He is also a sprinter for the Pirates track team.

To view the full interview, which also includes Pevia’s perspective as a smaller football player and how his track career helps him on the football field, visit robesonian.com.