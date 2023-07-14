NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — After posting under-par scores in each of the first two rounds of a tournament for the first time since October 2022, William McGirt will have a weekend tee time at the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship, played near Lexington, Kentucky.

McGirt shot a 3-under-par 69 in Thursday’s opening round and a 2-under 70 on Friday, and is tied for 41st at the halfway mark with a 5-under total, eight strokes off the lead.

This is the first made cut by McGirt since the AT&T Byron Nelson in mid-May, having missed the cut in his three starts since; it is the second made cut in his last eight starts, and his fifth in 14 starts during the 2022-23 PGA Tour season.

McGirt opened the tournament Thursday with an even-par 36 on the back nine after starting on the 10th hole, but had three birdies in a bogey-free front-nine 33, including a 23-foot birdie putt at No. 3.

Friday, McGirt took advantage of the par-5s at Keene Trace Golf Club, making birdie on three of the four; he totaled five birdies and three bogeys on the round, twice reaching 6 under for the event before finishing with bogey at the 18th.

McGirt will tee off at 7:07 a.m. on the 10th hole in Saturday’s third round, paired with Martin Trainer and Brian Stuard.

The Barbasol Championship is an alternate-field event opposite the Genesis Scottish Open, where most of the PGA Tour’s top players are playing this week.

Lucas Glover leads the tournament at 13 under par, two strokes ahead of Adam Long, Vincent Norman and Daniel Brown.