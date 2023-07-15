Dixie Youth Baseball State Director Roy West speaks to the teams during Friday’s ceremony. He is standing next to the Sportsmanship Award that will be presented to one team at the end of the tournament.

Members of the West Robeson team do the wave while waiting for the opening ceremony to begin.

The opening ceremony for the Dixie Youth Baseball Division I Majors State Tournament was held Friday in Pembroke. The event was moved indoors to the Pembroke Boys & Girls Club gym due to inclement weather. Tournament games will begin Saturday morning at the Pembroke Recreation Complex. Pictured, members of the teams from Leland and Winter Park stand for the national anthem during Friday’s ceremony. For more photos, visit robesonian.com.

The West Robeson team takes a team photo at Friday’s ceremony.

Pembroke Mayor Greg Cummings speaks to the teams during Friday’s ceremony.