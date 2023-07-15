Fairmont Golf Club news

Richie Chmura won his third consecutive Club Championship last weekend, winning on the first sudden-death hole over runner-up Dylan Thompson. Brooks Garris came in third place. Brian Haymore was the winner of the first flight with Brenna Miller coming in second and Brook Gehrke was low net. Daniel Leonard was the second-flight winner with Richard Coleman coming in second and Ronnie Cox low net. Waylon Mayers was the third-flight winner followed by Luke Humphrey and Chance Leggett was low net.

Bert Thomas won the Senior Club Championship with J.T. Powers coming in second and Barry Leonard low net. The Senior first flight was won by Mike Holland with Danny Glasscock taking second and Clifton Rich low net.

Barry Leonard, Daniel Leonard, Brenna Miller and Bradley Hamilton were the winners in this week’s Thursday Evening Scramble winning in a playoff over Phillip McArn, Willie Johnson, Thomas Lesane and Chuck Lesane. Johnny Britt, Tom Holland, Fitz Sealey and Jeff Tedder were the winners of the second flight.

The next Thursday Evening Scramble will be play on Thursday, July 27, with a 6 p.m. shotgun start.

Knocky Thorndyke and John Haskins were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a one-stroke victory over Bob Antone and Roy Williamson. Tommy Belch and James Humphrey were the second-flight winners with Keith Cox and Donald Barnes coming in second. The third flight was won by Tom Lee and Randy Graham followed by James Howard Locklear and Jerry Long. Rick Baxley and Clifton Rich were the fourth-flight winners with David Locklear and Craig Collins coming in second,. Randy Graham, Roy Thompson and Jerry Jolly were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shoot Out will be played this Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Dylan Thompson with a 69, Brian Haymore 70, Richie Chmura 71, Bradley Hamilton 72, Brooks Garris 72, Mitch Grier 72, Bert Thomas 73, Jeff Broadwell 73, J.T. Powers 74, James Thompson 74, Rickey Hamilton 74, Brook Gehrke 76, Breanna Miller 76, Barry Leonard 77, Lester Mathis 77, John Stanley 77, Roy Thompson 77 and James Cox 77.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected].