John Haskins hits a chip shot on the first hole during Sunday’s round at the Robeson County Golf Championship.

Steve Pippin putts on the first hole during Sunday’s round at the Robeson County Golf Championship.

Ian Locklear hits a pitch shot on the first hole during Sunday’s round at the Robeson County Golf Championship.

Jeff Wishart tees off on the second hole during Sunday’s round at the Robeson County Golf Championship.

Scott Benton tees off on the 12th hole during Sunday’s round at the Robeson County Golf Championship.

Jamie Locklear tees off on the sixth hole during Sunday’s round at the Robeson County Golf Championship.

Ryan Bass hits his approach on the 15th hole during Sunday’s round at the Robeson County Golf Championship.

Jamie Locklear hits his tee shot on the 13th hole during Sunday’s round at the Robeson County Golf Championship. Locklear finished second in the Championship Division, five strokes behind winner Ryan Bass.

LUMBERTON — For the last half-decade, Ryan Bass has made the Robeson County Golf Championship his personal playground.

At the start of Sunday’s final round, though, it looked for a short while like this year’s tournament might be the time for Jamie Locklear.

But a stretch of holes through the middle of the round upended the two-man battle for the title, allowing Bass to coast through the final few holes to win the championship by five strokes, his fifth win in the event.

“It feels good (to win),” Bass said. “I didn’t hit the ball my best today, I struggled, but my putter came through sometimes. I guess I did what I needed to do, but it was a struggle. I battled my swing most of the day. What was big was those three birdies on the front (nine), which kind of got me back into it.”

Bass finished at 4-under-par 212 after a final round of even-par 72 at Pinecrest Country Club to win the Championship Division; Locklear shot 4-over 76 Sunday to finish at 1 over par overall.

Jeff Wishart and Scott Benton tied for third at 4 over par, eight strokes behind Bass; neither player made a run to threaten the top two during Sunday’s final round.

Bass became just the third player to win the Robeson County Golf Championship five times or more, joining nine-time champ Kyle Covington and five-time winner Dyrck Fanning. After winning in 2019, 2020 and 2022, Bass also joins Covington as the only players to win four times in a five-year span; Bass also won the tournament in 2013.

Bass has also posted a top-two finish in each of the last six county championships.

After Bass entered the final round leading by one stroke, Locklear quickly took a two-stroke lead, and maintained a one-stroke lead through five holes. Bass then made three straight birdies on the sixth, seventh and eighth holes and added another at the 11th; Locklear matched Bass’ birdie at No. 6, but made double-bogey at the ninth and bogeyed the 10th and 11th holes. When the dust settled from the mid-round shift, Bass had a six-stroke lead.

Three of Bass’ four birdies in the stretch came on par-5s, making putts from three, four and eight feet.

“Without that, me and Jamie’s neck-in-neck, and who knows what’ll happen then,” Bass said. “I hit the ball a little bit longer than those guys, so the par-5s may or may not play easier. But I knew if I could take advantage of par-5s and get it back at (even) par after nine, I’d be OK. Luckily, I was able to throw in (No.) 7 — I made a really long putt on 7, and that’s really what changed the momentum.”

Bass’ birdie on the seventh hole came after Locklear’s tee shot on the par-3 was just behind Bass’ ball.

“He got a good read on 7,” Locklear said. “He took that read and he was more aggressive with his putt … and he took advantage of it.”

Locklear’s tough mid-round stretch saw multiple tee shots miss the fairway and land up against roots, resulting in pitchouts.

“Yeah, the times I missed the fairway on the front, I was on a root both times,” Locklear said. “The condition of the golf course, you have to be in play. After that, I kind of got a little rattled off the tee and made some mistakes. … Your brain gets to running 100 miles an hour.”

Bass did make double bogey on the par-3 12th — missing the green left before missing the green short with his first pitch, then chipping it on and two-putting — but parred the remaining six holes. The lead shrunk to four strokes after the double bogey, but was six strokes again after Locklear bogeyed holes No. 13 and 14. Locklear birdied the 15th before he also made par on the final three holes, leaving the final margin at five strokes.

“That lead makes a big difference,” Bass said. “Luckily I didn’t have anybody right on my heels; Jamie was, and he kind of fell off towards the middle of the round. But that big lead helps; it’s easier to play with a big lead than it is one or two strokes back.”

Locklear’s early lead came after Bass missed par putts from six feet and eight feet on the opening two holes, failing on both occasions to get up and down; Locklear parred the opening hole then made a 20-foot birdie putt from the front fringe on No. 2. Locklear made bogey at the third but made a 10-foot birdie putt at the fourth, before another bogey at the fifth left him one stroke ahead just before Bass’ string of birdies.

“I’m pretty good from 100 yards, and that wind, I don’t know what happened there,” Locklear said. “And I didn’t get up-and-down on 5. … Just letting little shots go changed my round. But I’m not disappointed in second — at 53 years old, second place, I’ll take that every time.”

The two players separated themselves from the field on Saturday with the Championship Division’s only two rounds in the 60s. Bass was tied for the 18-hole lead at even-par 72 before a 4-under 68 to take the 36-hole lead, while Locklear shot 74 Friday before a 5-under 67 on Saturday, the lowest score of the tournament in any division.

“(Saturday) I wasn’t in the rough, I kept my ball in play, I was in the fairway,” Locklear said. “I hit a lot of 3-wood and I would have anywhere from 130 to 160 (yards left), and I hit some big-time iron shots. Today, I could just tell, just a little off — even with Bass, his first few holes he was off, and he did a lot of scrambling and did some great up-and-downs.”

Wishart, who shared the 18-hole lead with Bass at even par before a 1-over 73 on Saturday, shot 75 Sunday; Benton, who was paired with Bass and Locklear Sunday, also shot 75. Ian Locklear finished fifth at 5 over par after he also shot 75, with 2021 champion Steve Pippin sixth at 6 over after a Sunday 74.

Mark Lassiter won the Championship Division’s first flight with a total of 11-over-par 227, one stroke ahead of John Haskins and two ahead of Jeff Slabe.

Russ Seasock claimed the second flight at 245, beating runner-up Chris Jackson by three strokes with third-place Timmie Stultz five behind.

Kent Locklear bettered his score from Saturday by 13 strokes, turning a second-round 96 into a Sunday round of 83, the largest improvement in any division.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.