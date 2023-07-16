The Robeson County Golf Championship winners take a group picture after Sunday’s final round. Pictured, from left, are Championship Division winner Ryan Bass, Super Senior Division winner Larry Lynn Locklear, Ladies Division winner Toni Blackwell, Regular Division winner Ryan Hundley and Senior Division winner Lonail Locklear.

Brenna Miller putts on the first hole of Sunday’s round at the Robeson County Golf Championship. Miller finished second in the Ladies Division, four strokes behind Toni Blackwell.

Aaron Hunt hits a pitch shot on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff for the Robeson County Golf Championship’s Regular Division title. Ryan Hundley defeated Hunt in the playoff.

Toni Blackwell hits her tee shot on the second hole during Sunday’s round at the Robeson County Golf Championship. Blackwell shot a 3-under 69 to win the Ladies Division by four strokes over Brenna Miller.

Ryan Hundley hits the winning putt on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff to win the Robeson County Golf Championship’s Regular Division on Sunday at Pinecrest Country Club. Hundley defeated Aaron Hunt in the playoff.

Larry Lynn Locklear hits his approach on the ninth hole during Saturday’s round at the Robeson County Golf Championship. Locklear won the Super Senior Division for the second straight year after consecutive rounds of 76, finshing five strokes ahead of Jim Steed.

LUMBERTON — Brothers Lonail and Larry Lynn Locklear have both been longtime competitors at the Robeson County Golf Championship, and both have won division championships at the event in the past.

But neither they nor any other set of brothers have ever done what they did during this year’s tournament at Pinecrest Country Club.

On Saturday, Larry Lynn Locklear won the Super Senior Division for the second straight year. Sunday, Lonail Locklear matched his brother, winning the Senior Division title for the fourth time.

“Sounds like a little history — there ain’t two brother that’s done this,” Lonail Locklear said. “We’ve finally done it this year. It means a lot — the Lord made it happen this year, and I’m just going to try to keep playing.”

“I’m proud of it,” Larry Lynn Locklear said. “Last year we tried to do it and it didn’t work out, but this year it worked fine.”

Lonail Locklear followed up a Saturday round of even-par 72 with a 3-under 69 on Sunday to win the Senior Division by 15 strokes over Pete Maynor.

“I wasn’t wanting to play the (Senior Division), but I done a job and messed my back up a little bit, so I didn’t feel like I could compete with them boys (in the Championship Division), so I just went ahead and played the (Senior Division),” Lonail Locklear said. “I didn’t know how my back would come out, but after that I got to feeling pretty good, and it turned out alright — it’s a win. I played pretty good.”

Lonail Locklear made birdies on holes No. 1, 6, 8, 11, 15 and 18 in Sunday’s final round. He previously won the Senior Division in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Maynor shot rounds of 80 and 76, finishing at 12-over-par 156, 11 strokes ahead of two players tied for third place at 23-over 167: Roy Williamson shot 79 and 88, while Rodney Baxley shot 82 and 85.

Larry Lynn Locklear shot 76 in both rounds of the Super Senior Division, played Friday and Saturday, to finish at 8-over 152, five strokes ahead of second-place Jim Steed.

“I still hit the ball good tee to green (Saturday), I still didn’t putt good, but I managed to overcome all those obstacles and and brought it home for the second time in a row.”

Steed shot 79-78 to total 13-over 157. Ray Miranda, who was the 18-hole leader with 75 before shooting 84 on Saturday, and Donnie Beck, who shot 78-81, tied for third at 15-over 159.

Hundley wins Regular Division in playoff

Ryan Hundley was in the Regular Division’s second flight, five strokes off the overall lead, entering the final round on Sunday. But a stellar round of 2-over 74 allowed him to catch Aaron Hunt, and the pair tied at 9-over 153.

In a sudden-death playoff on Pinecrest’s par-4 first hole, both players missed the green long and right; Hundley got up-and-down for par to earn the win.

“It was a little nervous; I hadn’t hit a ball in a little over an hour, so I went out there and watched those guys finish up,” Hundley said. “He ended up in the same spot I was (over the green) and he had to go first, and he ended up short, and I hit a little better chip than he did. He missed his putt, I made mine, and that made the difference.”

Hundley shot a 7-over 79 in Saturday’s round, but turned it around Sunday to pull off the comeback.

“Hitting greens (made a difference); today I didn’t have to scramble as much,” Hundley said. “I just hit more fairways and hit more greens, and there was a lot of difference between yesterday and today.”

Phillip Wallwork, who was also in the second flight, finished third at 10-over 154, one stroke out of the playoff, after rounds of 78 and 76.

Brian Haymore was fourth at 11-over 155 after a final-round 78. Ben Collins was fifth at 12-over 156 with a Sunday 80; overnight leader Ashton Woods (final-round 83) and Jody Allen (80) tied for sixth at 13 over par.

Hundley was tied for ninth in the division after Saturday’s round and was flighted to the second flight. Behind he and Wallwork, Gavin Locklear was third in the flight at 13 over par.

Brian Taylor won the third flight at 17-over 161 with a final-round 79, finishing four strokes ahead of Josh Hunt, who improved 11 strokes from Saturday to Sunday with round of 88 and 77. Ryan Tyson was third in the flight at 22-over 166.

Blackwell wins Ladies Division

UNC Pembroke golfer Toni Blackwell shot a 3-under-par 69 to come from behind and win the tournament’s Ladies Division by four strokes over Brenna Miller.

Blackwell shot a 77 in Saturday’s round, but made five birdies — on holes No. 2, 8, 14, 15 and 18 — in Sunday’s round, finishing at 2-over 146 overall.

“Today I played a lot more consistent and better; I had a lot more birdies out there, which was better than yesterday, which helped me get the win,” Blackwell said. “I just practiced like normal and came out and played.”

Blackwell made double bogey on the first hole, but was bogey-free over the final 17 holes.

Miller held a four-stroke lead entering Sunday after a Saturday round of 1-over 73; she shot 77 on Sunday to finish at 6-over 150. Pandora Carter finished third after rounds of 90 and 88.

Just three years after Carter was the division’s only entrant, the Ladies Division saw six players participate; it has grown every year since the one-player year in 2020.

“It’s really good to see a lot more women out here, even the older ladies. I actually played with one when I was playing my practice round out here for a couple of holes, and she was really nice. So just seeing the other women involved is really nice, that golf’s become more popular.”

