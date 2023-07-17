PEMBROKE — UNC Pembroke men’s basketball head coach Drew Richards announced a trio of additions to his 2023-24 roster over the weekend. Josh Berenbaum, Amadou Faye, and Jamarvious Jones are all transfers and will join newcomers Dallas Gardner and Will Gray.

“I believe this class adds to the already strong group of returners,” Richards said. “Each of these signees holds a strength that we either lost after last season or have lacked in the past. They are all also high-character people. Between these three and our previous early additions of Will and Dallas, we are extremely excited about the future of Braves basketball.”

Jones, a senior guard/forward from Johnston, South Carolina averaged 9.2 points and 3.9 rebounds per game last season as a junior at Glenville State, making 40.8% of his shots from the field and 37.0% from 3. The 6-foot-6, 175-pound Jones previously played at Spartanburg Methodist.

Jamarvious is a bona fide ‘3, D, and rebound’ wing,” Richards said. “He takes pride in his ability to shoot the ball and with his height and length it brings us another dimension of athleticism and size to our perimeter spots. He has the ability to be a lock down defender and will be challenged to become more consistent on that end of the floor but is a great piece to the puzzle.”

Faye is a 6-foot-11, 230-pound junior forward from Senegal who transferred from Elizabeth City State. A starter for the Vikings last season, Faye averaged 7.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game, and was named the CIAA Defensive Player of the Year.

“Amadou is a big dude,” Richards said. “In addition to his size, he is an elite rebounder and defender with incredible timing on blocks and mobility to be disruptive to an opposing teams offense. He has a developing offensive skillset but is just scratching the surface how much he can impact the game on both ends.”

Berenbaum, a 6-foot-8, 220-pound junior forward from St. Petersburg, Florida, started last season at Cal Poly Humboldt, averaging 6.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per game with a 49.6% shooting mark from the floor. He previously played two seasons at the University of North Florida.

“Josh is an extremely skilled forward who can play inside and outside,” Richards said. “At his size he can handle, pass, and shoot on the offensive end and be physical with posts on the defensive end. Josh is also a high-level student that we expect to start his masters before his eligibility is up.”

Coming off a Conference Carolinas regular season championship in 2022-23, the Braves’ winter debut will come on Saturday, Oct. 28 in a preseason exhibition at Houston, coached by Pembroke native and UNCP alumnus Kelvin Sampson; the game was announced Monday as Houston released its 2023-24 schedule.

UNCP has not yet released its 2023-24 men’s basketball schedule.