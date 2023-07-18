PEMBROKE — Two of the best college basketball programs in the country well welcome The University of North Carolina at Pembroke to their campuses for preseason exhibition games this fall.

UNCP will travel to Houston for an Oct. 28 contest before the shorter trip to Durham to play Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Nov. 1, Houston and Duke announced this week.

“It’s a once-in-a-very-few opportunity to play teams of that nature,” Richards said. “They’re both going to be some of the best teams in the country next year.”

Houston is coached by Pembroke native and UNCP alumnus Kelvin Sampson; the Cougars held the No. 1 ranking for much of the 2022-23 season. The schools previously met on the hardwood in 2016.

“We played him some years ago when I was the associate (head) coach, and he had been mentioning about playing again,” Richards said. “We tried to find a date last year and it didn’t work out, and it just happened to work out this year.”

The matchup with Duke came about from connections between a Blue Devils assistant coach and UNCP assistant Chris Sause as Duke looked to add an in-state Division-II opponent to its preseason schedule, Richards said.

“I might be the dumbest coach of the country, because we play Houston on Saturday, Oct. 28 and then Duke on Wednesday, Nov. 1, and then we leave the next day to go play in the Florida Hall of Fame Tip-Off Classic, which is one of the most prestigious small-college preseason tournaments in the nation, and we’ll play two top-20 teams on Saturday and Sunday there as well,” Richards said. “We’re getting thrown into the fire pretty early.”

UNCP has not yet released its full schedule for the 2023-24 season.