GREENSBORO — After a possession in which her East All-Stars played in a stall offense, trying to run some clock with a one-point lead, an open Kylie Chavis got the ball at the left wing and took the shot. The East sideline

The East sideline was tense with the ball in the air, wondering if the Purnell Swett guard should have, perhaps, held onto the ball to continue letting the seconds tick.

But the shot found the backboard at just the right angle, banked in through the net with 35 seconds remaining, and extended the team’s lead to four points — enough to help seal what was ultimately a 74-68 win in the East-West All-Star Game Monday at the Greensboro Coliseum.

“Skylar (White) was driving and I was like, uh, should I shoot this 3, and I was like yeah — and then it banked in,” Chavis said.

Chavis finished with 13 points, tied for the most on the East team, with six rebounds and a game-high five steals, and earned MVP honors.

“It means a lot to me (to win MVP),” said Chavis, a UNC Wilmington signee and two-time Robeson County Player of the Year. “I really enjoyed playing with my teammates and I couldn’t have done this without them.”

Chavis and Rams teammate Natalie Evington got to share in the experience, and were on the floor together for the majority of their playing time. This included instances of Chavis passing to Evington for a running layup and Chavis scoring on a putback of an Evington miss.

“We knew how each other played, so we knew what we could do and the chemistry was there,” Evington said.

Evington scored 12 points with two made 3-pointers, and had two rebounds and two steals.

“I just knew to keep shooting, that’s what I do,” said Evington, a UNC Pembroke signee. “When I knew my shot wasn’t falling, I just started driving and getting some buckets at the basket.”

In addition to Chavis’ key 3 in the game’s final moments, she had two 3-pointers in the third quarter, while Evington also scored six points in the period, to help the East team build a 53-44 lead after it had led 33-31 at halftime.

Lumberton’s J.B. Brockington played in the boys East-West All-Star Game, the 75th game held. The two-time Robeson County Player of the Year scored 16 points, tied for the most on the East team, with three rebounds, two assists and one steal for the East team as the West earned a runaway 111-86 victory.

“It was a crazy experience, crazy atmosphere,” Brockington said. “I’ve never played in front of this many people. It was just a dope experience, the whole week was dope.”

Among Brockington’s baskets were two 3-pointers in a 20-second span in the second quarter, and dunk just before time expired for the game’s final basket.

“First I was passing the ball trying to get the flow of the game, then we started losing and the score started going up, so I went into attack mode and did what I had to do,” said Brockington, a Mount Olive signee. “When I made that first one I felt good, so I just kept shooting, and another one fell after that so I just kept on shooting.”

UNC Pembroke signee Will Gray, from East Forsyth, was part of the West team; he scored seven points with three rebounds and three steals.

“I’m looking forward to (UNCP) a lot,” Gray said. “Go Braves — they gave me an opportunity, and I’m just going to make the best of it and I’m going to shine.”

For all the players, the chance to play in an all-star environment, representing their high schools one more time — and in an arena with as rich a basketball history as anywhere — was an enjoyable opportunity.

“I’m just glad to be a part of it,” Brockington said. “This is a great all-star game and I’m just glad to be able to represent Lumberton in a game like this, so I’m blessed.”

